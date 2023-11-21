The Assembly celebrates 100 years

The Assembly Church celebrated its 100th anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 12.

According to Wendy Defoe-Smith, business administrator for the Assembly Church, the 100th anniversary was an amazing experience.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of something like this," Defoe-Smith said. "And it's just exciting to look back over the past 100 years of our history."

The celebration featured punch, snacks, and T-shirts to commemorate the event. Alton Garrison, the assistant superintendent for the Assemblies of God, gave the message during the service.

Other service highlights were a video tracing the timeline of the Assembly Church. Pastor Gary Wheat shared the journey of the church, as well as the different ministries the church has been involved in throughout the years.

"Our church was started in a tent revival downtown by the creek," Wheat said. "And they had been meeting in a tent. But 1923 is when we were set in order, if you will, and became officially the Assembly of God Church."

Wheat spoke about how the main Assemblies of God Church was formed in 1914 in Hot Springs, Ark., and how the celebration at the Assembly in Siloam Springs was meant to honor those who are no longer there but made the day possible.

Looking back over his tenure of 22 years, Wheat said it has been amazing. During the 50th anniversary of the Assembly, a book about the history of the church called Living Waters was released, Wheat said.

Wheat said another memorable moment the church experienced was in April of 1941 during the Great Depression. After tabulating the average monthly offering, the total was slightly over $16.

"I go back to that and then see what this church has been able to do, not because of man or anything, but because of the faithfulness of God," Wheat said. "This church, like every church, has faced challenging times, and you just go back to the faithfulness of God. And so we've seen seasons of challenges but seasons of victories. And we're going to keep rolling."