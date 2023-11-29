Around town

Upcoming city closures for holidays

Siloam Springs city offices will be closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1 and Jan. 15. The closures include all city administration offices and the public library.

The transfer station also will be closed Dec. 25-26. Residential sanitation routes will experience a one-day delay the week of Christmas, resulting in trash collection being postponed by one day from its usual schedule.

The transfer station will also be closed on Jan. 1. Residential sanitation routes will experience a one-day delay that week which will result in trash collection being postponed by one day from its usual schedule.

Due to holiday closures, the City Board regular meetings have been rescheduled for Jan. 9 and Jan. 23. The Planning Commission will convene at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 9, followed by the regular board meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Mothering Matters 2023 Christmas Home Tour

Mothering Matters, a ministry of Siloam Springs Bible Church, will hold its annual Christmas Home Tour from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1.

Six homes will be featured. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Cafe on Broadway, Fratelli's, Occasions, Sassafras and Whisk and Spool.

For more information, visit www.siloambible.org/motheringmatters.

Jay Shop with a Cop and Emergency Personnel

The Jay (Okla.) Police Department will host the program on Dec. 21 in Grove, Okla. It is designed to help less fortunate children in Delaware County, Okla. The department asks local and county residents and businesses for help.

Donations need to be in by Dec. 17. Donations can be made at the Jay Police Department at 102 N. Fifth Street or at Grand Savings Bank to an account set up for "Shop With A Cop." The goal is to raise $150 per child. Donors may sponsor a family in need or give to the program.

A Widow's Heart

A Widow's Heart will host its monthly program on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the Jones building in Camp Siloam.

The program will be "Daisies and Dudes" (Dukes), a concert of Ozark dulcimer Christmas music. Nancy Netherton will also accompany widows in a carol sing. There will be door prizes and a gift exchange. Bring a gift from home for the exchange. Widows can bring potluck food.

For more information, call Ann Masterson at 479-531-9791 or Coralie Sawyer at 479-524 -0060 or 479- 524-8279.

Holiday Diorama contest

Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation will host the first holiday diorama contest. Entries must be submitted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by Friday, Dec. 1, at the Parks and Recreation office at 400 W. University Street.

Individuals must include their name and phone number at the back or bottom of the diorama. The dioramas will be displayed throughout December at the Parkas and Recreation office.

The public is invited to view the displays and vote for their favorite via a QR code. The winner will be announced Wednesday, Dec. 27. No vulgar or offensive content will be displayed. All unclaimed dioramas will be discarded after Friday, Jan. 19.

Flint and Steele Trail Run

The Flint and Steele Trail to benefit the Mission 19:14 Camper Scholarship Fund will be held at 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at New Life Ranch. The run spans trails over the 1,000 acres on the ranch.

There will be 5K, 10K and 20K race options, as well as a 1-mile fun run following the main races. For more information, visit https://newliferanch.com/flint-and-steel-run/.

Coat drive set

New and gently used coats and sweaters of all sizes, especially children's sizes, will be collected for those in need. They will be distributed at a clothing giveaway at Eastgate Church of Christ from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. Items also are offered to nursing home residents and students at local schools. All coats will be cleaned by Snappy Dry Cleaners. Coats can be dropped off at the office of Dr. Susan Vaughan at My Family Eye Care at 820 Stateline Road in West Siloam Springs, Okla., Snappy Dry Cleaners at 618 S. Holly Street, or Eastgate Church of Christ at 1997 U.S. 412 East. For more information, call 918-422-5811.

Library bookstore seeks volunteers

The Siloam Springs Public Library bookstore seeks volunteers for the store operated by the Friends of the Library. Volunteers work one three-hour shift every other week. For more information, call 479-524-6074 and leave a call-back message.

Christmas selection at Bookstore at Library

The Bookstore at the Library has a large selection of Christmas books in nice condition. Most are priced under $2.

The bookstore in the Siloam Springs Public Library is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Proceeds benefit the library, especially children's programming. Donations of used books and DVDs in good condition are welcome.

Bridge Club

The Siloam Springs Bridge Club plays bridge at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month.

The club seeks new players who have a basic knowledge of the game. There are no membership fees. For more information, call 479-524-6074 and leave a call-back message.

SSRH Auxiliary seeks volunteers

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Auxiliary is looking for volunteers. The auxiliary offers an opportunity to help the community while working three or four hours a week. Stop by the front desk at the hospital for an application, or for more information, call Diane Miller at 479-957-5032.

Volunteer needed

The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center needs a Meals on Wheels volunteer to deliver every other Thursday. It is a local route that takes about an hour to complete. For more information, call 479-524-5735.

Manna Center

The Manna Center operates a thrift store from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds from sales of donated items help fund the pantry. Clients are able to shop on vouchers at no cost. Donations of household items, small appliances and gently used clothing are accepted during business hours.

The emergency food pantry is open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Mobile outreach programs include small communities around Northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma in addition to the main campus at 670 Heritage Court in Siloam Springs.

To volunteer or for more information, call Marla or Laura at 479-524-9825.

Senior Activity Center

The Siloam Senior Activity Center has a game room with two pool tables, a shuffleboard table and other game tables. For dominoes or card games, call and get your name on the list and center staff will arrange play times. The center also does monthly field trips, group shopping trips and going out to eat for ages 60 and older. A lunch menu and activities calendar can be found on the center's Facebook page. For more information, call 479-524-5735.

American Legion Bingo

Each Monday night, except for the first Monday of each month, there is American Legion Bingo at the American Legion Community Hall in downtown Siloam Springs. Doors open at 5 p.m. Early bird games start at 5:30 p.m., followed by regular games at 6:30 p.m. Participants must be 18 years old to play for money, but young families are welcome. There are various prizes for which tickets can be purchased, including raffles and 50/50 drawings. The Ladies Auxiliary offers concession items for sale. Covid-19 protocols are in place.

Fire Department feedback

The Siloam Springs Fire Department offers an emergency medical services customer survey that will allow individuals treated by a city ambulance to provide feedback about their experience.

People who have interacted with city EMS crews are asked to fill out the survey on the Fire Department page of the city's website at www.siloamsprings.com/199/Fire.

Dogwood Literacy Council

The Dogwood Literacy Council needs more volunteers who would like to become tutors. Training and materials will be provided. For more information, call Charlie at 479-524-4009.

Make your home safe, accessible

Kind at Heart Ministries is offering help to make homes safe and accessible by building ramps, widening doors, and building handrails. Financial assistance may be available. For more information, call 479-373-6281 between 1 and 5 p.m. or email [email protected].

Manna Center Thrift Store

The Manna Center Thrift Store will accept credit and debit cards for purchases of $10 or more. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Customers can like the thrift store on Facebook or stop by and see what the dollar item is for the week. Anything over a month old is half-price. The Manna Center is at 670 Heritage Court.

Tailwaggers seeks volunteers, donations

Tailwaggers seeks volunteers to walk dogs and socialize cats at the city animal shelter. It also needs chewies, rawhides, cat toys and dog harnesses for the animal shelter. Donations can be dropped off at the animal shelter at 1300 E. Ashley Street. For more information, call 479- 238-3612.