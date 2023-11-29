Arrests and citations

Nov. 20

Marcus Wayne Jones, 49, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Nov. 21

Dallas Ontis Montana Rose Bierman, 27, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.

William Lincoln Morrow, 43, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.

Nov. 22

Maggie Nicole Jones, 34, arrested in connection with violation of probation; obstructing governmental operations.

Levi Jeremiah Chamberlin, 45, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.

Hannah Marie Chamberlin, 41, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.

Nov. 23

Andrew Lee Blake Rowe, 26, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.

Luis Aplicano, 41, arrested in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; offenses involving a motor vehicle equipped with an ignition interlock device; careless/prohibitive driving.

Nov. 24

Nahomy Dessire Fernandez Paredes, 22, cited in connection with theft of property.

Roxana Diaz Menjivar, 25, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Nov. 25

Shannon Robert Enderland, 46, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Adam Lee Compton, 19, arrested in connection with theft of property.