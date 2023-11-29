Lady Panthers bounce back, defeat Lady Blackhawks

The Siloam Springs girls basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak Tuesday, Nov. 21, with a 51-41 win against Pea Ridge on the second day of the Lincoln Turkey Classic at the Wolves Den on the campus of Lincoln High School.

Siloam Springs won its season opener 79-27 at eStem in Little Rock on Nov. 10, but had lost three straight at Prairie Grove (44-37) on Nov. 14, at home against Providence Academy (52-41) on Nov. 17) and a 49-28 loss to Gentry on Nov. 20 on the first day of the Lincoln Turkey Classic.

Coach Beau Tillery was happy the Lady Panther (2-3) bounced back against Pea Ridge.

"It was a great win," Tillery said. "Other than the Gentry game, we felt like we were right there with a couple other teams that on paper are bigger and more experienced. Our ability to limit turnovers was the difference"

The game was tied 7-7 after the first quarter and 19-19 at halftime.

Siloam Springs outscored Pea Ridge 15-10 in the third quarter to take a 34-29 lead going into the fourth. The Lady Panthers outscored the Lady Blackhawks 17-12 in the fourth quarter.

Morgan Jones led Siloam Springs with 18 points, while Kaidence Prendergast had 11. Emily Keehn and Cenzi Johnson each scored seven points -- with both of them doing all their scoring in the second half.

Erika Ellis had four points, while Kenlee Moore and Jasmin Labitad each had two.

"We have a long ways to go," Tillery said. "We are going to be the smallest and youngest team on the floor almost every night so we have got to continue to find ways to overcome that. We did a good job of it Tuesday."

Leah Telgemeir led Pea Ridge (4-3) with 14 points, while Makenzie Stites had seven.

Siloam Springs was back in action Tuesday, Nov. 28, against Rogers. Results were not available at presstime.

The Lady Panthers play at Huntsville on Friday and then play in the Jerry Oquin Invitational in Inola, Okla., next week. The complete schedule was not available at presstime, but the Lady Panthers should play on Tuesday to open the tournament.