Panthers rally late but fall to Wolves

The Siloam Springs boys basketball team fell behind by 22 points at halftime and 28 entering the fourth quarter before a late rally closed the gap in a 61-51 loss to Lincoln in the Lincoln Turkey Classic at the Wolves Den on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The Wolves (8-0) led 16-15 after the first quarter and outscored the Panthers 23-2 in the second quarter to take a 39-17 lead at halftime.

Lincoln outscored Siloam Springs 17-11 in the third quarter to take a 56-28 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Siloam Springs outscored Lincoln 23-5 in the fourth quarter led by A.J. Moore scoring all 14 of his points in the fourth.

It was the Panthers' second straight loss.

Siloam Springs opened the year with a 62-27 win at Prairie Grove on Nov. 14 and then beat Providence Academy 60-48 in its home opener on Nov. 17. The Panthers fell to Pea Ridge 67-41 on Monday, Nov. 20, in the first day of the Lincoln Turkey Classic.

"We have a young team that is still learning how to play at the varsity level and that takes time," said coach Tim Stewart. "There's going to be ups and downs along the way, but at the end of the day we know that the game rewards toughness and our guys are committed to working hard each day to reach our potential this year."

Bryson Karber led Lincoln with 19 points, while Kayden Job and Jace Birkes each had 11 and Tre Campbell 10.

Moore's 14 points led Siloam Springs, while Eli Mann had 10 points while Evan Allen had eight, Dylan Dunn and Nathan Hawbaker each with seven and Stewart Schwaninger five.

The Panthers were scheduled to host Springdale Har-Ber on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs is back in action Friday at Huntsville before playing in the Jerry Oquin Invitational in Inola, Okla., next week. A complete tournament schedule was not available at presstime, but the Panthers were to play their first game in the event on Tuesday.