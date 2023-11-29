Role of local community property rights

In working with communities over the years, I often come across local communities that pride themselves in having no property restrictions, zoning or permitting laws. Experience tells me this is nothing to take pride in. In fact, it is a death sentence. Those communities are usually the ones mired in poverty, lack of progress and losing their youth at a faster rate.

Communities often find themselves at the intersection of progress and preservation. Our homes are more than just structures; they represent our investments, our dreams and our commitment to a flourishing neighborhood. To ensure the longevity of our investments and maintain the beauty of our community, local property rights play a crucial role. It is important to understand property rights are designed not only to protect our investments but also to prevent the encroachment of blight that could potentially lower property values.

Property rights are a cornerstone of our legal system; they serve as a shield for homeowners and investors alike. They establish a framework that empowers individuals to control, use and transfer their properties as they see fit within the bounds of the law. This autonomy is not merely about personal preferences; it's about safeguarding the significant financial investments we make in our homes. By having the right to determine the use and condition of our properties, we can take steps to ensure that our investments appreciate rather than depreciate over time.

One of the primary concerns that property rights address is the potential threat of blight. Blight can take various forms, ranging from abandoned properties and neglected structures to unauthorized land use that disrupts the harmony of the community. When left unchecked, blight has the potential to spread like wildfire, diminishing the appeal of our neighborhood and causing a decline in property values. Local property rights are designed to counteract this threat, offering a solid defense against blight and its detrimental effects.

Through zoning regulations and property maintenance codes, local property rights provide a set of guidelines that govern the use and upkeep of properties within our community. When used correctly, these regulations are not meant to stifle individual creativity or impose arbitrary rules; rather, they exist to create a shared standard that ensures the well-being of the entire community. By setting expectations for property maintenance and land use, these rights act as a protective barrier, preventing blight from taking root and lowering the overall property values in our neighborhood.

Consider the impact of a well-maintained property versus an abandoned one. The former contributes to the aesthetic appeal of the community, fostering a positive atmosphere that attracts potential buyers and investors. On the contrary, blighted properties can act as a blight magnet, inviting further neglect and deterring potential homeowners. By upholding property rights, we collectively commit to maintaining the value of our investments and preserving the visual integrity of our neighborhood.

Furthermore, property rights empower local authorities to intervene when necessary, acting against those who neglect their properties and contribute to blight. Code enforcement and property maintenance regulations enable our community to address issues proactively, preventing the escalation of problems that could otherwise lead to decreased property values. This demonstrates the collective responsibility we share for the well-being of our community and ensures that no individual's actions compromise the investments of others.

It's essential to recognize that the enforcement of property rights is not an arbitrary exercise of authority but a collective effort to foster a vibrant and thriving community. The decisions made regarding land use and property maintenance are rooted in a shared vision for the future--one where our community continues to flourish, property values appreciate and our investments remain secure. This collaborative approach is a testament to our commitment to each other and the enduring value of our homes.

Local community property rights are not restrictive measures meant to curtail individual freedoms, they are proactive ways to protect our investments and prevent the encroachment of blight. By upholding these rights, we ensure that our community remains a desirable place to live, work, and invest. With collective commitment to property rights, we build a foundation for sustained growth, preserving the beauty and value of our community for generations to come.

John Newby is a nationally recognized columnist, speaker and publisher. He consults with chambers, communities, businesses and media. His "Building Main Street, not Wall Street," column appears in more than 60 newspapers and media outlets. He can be reached at: [email protected].