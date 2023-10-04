A humbling award

I opened the paper last week and got a pleasant surprise. My picture was on page one. (Yeah, I know. My picture is usually found in the paper. It's just rare that it's on the first page.) Earlier this year, an organization known as the Arkansas Association of Pupil Transportation decided to name me as its School Bus Driver of the Year.

Now, you might get the idea that makes me the best school bus driver in the state of Arkansas. And that thought makes me laugh. I'm not even the best driver in my fleet.

There's Carol, who might have the cleanest bus -- inside and out -- in the state. She's constantly cleaning, and I would bet good money her bus could pass the "white glove" test any time of any day. If I sweep my bus once a day, I feel like Heracles after having dealt with the Augean stables. (Look it up.)

Then there's Matt, who will cooly and calmly take the time to explain a procedure to a new driver who might be messing up a morning student delivery pattern. More than once, I've caught myself being terse and blunt with new drivers. And sometimes even snarky. Matt's approach makes me feel ashamed.

There are drivers who can run a trip to a football destination on Friday night and not get back until two in the morning, and then by seven the next morning are running the band to a marching contest. If I tried that, I would be "zombified" for 24 hours.

And then, of course, there are the good technical drivers, who "cross all the T's" and "dot all the I's" when they're driving. I would be flattering myself if I thought I was anywhere close to the best of them.

I suppose the best that can be said about me is that I am a composite of my peers. I have learned how to clean from Carol. I have learned from Matt the importance of patience. I still can't get by on 3 hours of sleep a night, but what I have learned from that is that sometimes I have to say "no." And I am constantly working on being a good "technical" driver.

But more than anything, I am thankful.

I am thankful that an old math teacher named Bartow White took the time to teach a 21-year-old rookie teacher how to drive a school bus -- and kept patiently training that rookie, even after the kid backed a bus into Mr. White's car and did hundreds of dollars worth of damage.

I am thankful to all the principals who let me skip staff meetings to drive the bus, realizing the importance of my job in keeping their school districts running smoothly and efficiently. They didn't have to do that, but they did anyway. And I appreciate that.

I am especially thankful to my colleagues, the brothers and sisters of the "cheese wagon," who get behind the wheels of those buses every day, taking on not only the responsibility of driving but of getting their charges to school and home again safely and securely. That isn't easy, and it sure isn't glamorous. But it is an important job, and I am thankful to be able to do it.

Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and is currently a large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (Okay, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at dougcha[email protected]. The opinions expressed are those of the author.