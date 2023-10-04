A look back at Jet Stream’s 75 years in business

Jet Stream by Pipelife celebrated 75 years in business on Sept. 12 at their headquarters in Siloam Springs.

Jet Stream is a producer of pipes that began in 1948 when it was founded by Ralph Jones, according to a copy of the company's history provided by office manager Audra Farrell.

The celebration was attended by Mayor Judy Nation, who read a proclamation; Randy Torres, the market president for Generations Bank; Superintendent Jody Wiggins and Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick, Farrell said.

Other attendees included Fire Chief Jeremey Criner; Nathanael Stone of Lighting Bolt Advertising; field representative Jordan Hale for U.S. Congressman Steve Womack (R-03) and field representative Hannah Henderson for U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-Ark), Farrell said.

Although she did not personally attend, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders sent a letter congratulating Jet Stream on their milestone.

Callahan's Steak House catered the celebration, and employees and guests received swag ball caps and T-shirts, Farrell said. Farrell also took the time to provide a brief history of the company

The Ralph Jones Company

When the company was founded, the Ralph Jones Company served as a sales representative for manufacturers, primarily those who made parts for the plumbing wholesale distributor in a five-state region, the history states. Offices were located at the time in downtown Siloam Springs, the history states.

Jones, in 1957, formed the manufacturing operation portion of the company with several individuals and purchased a single plastic pipe extruder which was housed in a building across the street from its downtown offices, the history states.

In 1958, the production of a polyethylene pipe began the history states. The pipe was sold to some of the same wholesalers they were contracting in their manufacturer's representative organization, the history states.

A year later, 11 acres were acquired on the periphery of the city where the first building was built, and several more would be built over the years, according to the history.

A short time later, the company manufactured expanded polystyrene in its Insul Bead Division, which produced insulation for chicken broiler houses, freezer plants, and flotation material for docks and marinas in the surrounding area, the history states. This operation was sold in about 1967 in order to make room for the expanding plastics pipe plant.

The Hoola Hoop Craze

In 1958, the Ralph Jones Company began manufacturing Hoola Hoops, the history states. Around the same time, Tom Gregory graduated from Siloam Springs High School and was offered a job by Jones himself to sell the newly produced items.

Gregory would fill his car to capacity and drive to Tulsa, Okla., to sell the Hoola Hoops. He sometimes repeated the process two or three times in one day, according to the history.

Gregory then went to work for different companies before returning to Siloam Springs and Jet Stream, eventually working his way to vice president, the history states.

End of an era

The controlling interest of the Ralph Jones Company was sold to Winrock Enterprises in 1964, the history states.

Employees of the Little Rock Company held onto the stock until 1972 when the minority stockholder's interest was acquired and the company merged with Winrock Enterprises Inc. and the name of the Ralph Jones Company was changed to Jet Stream Plastics, Division of Winrock Enterprises Inc.

Jones became chairman of the board of Jet Stream, a position he would hold for only one year before retiring.

M.L. Van Poucke Jr. was elected to serve as president in 1969 until the merger in 1972, in which he became the vice president and general manager, an office he would hold until December of 1973 when he left the company, the history states.

Kenneth P. Steward became the new vice president and general manager in January 1974, replacing Van Poucke, the history states.

By 1973, Jet Stream had grown to a manufacturing and warehousing operation with over 125,000 square feet of space, the history states.

Jet Stream also built a new 26,000 extrusion plant in Mason City, Iowa, and in February 1973, warehouse facilities were established in Barnesville, Ga., the history states. The warehouses were closed in December of that year due to shortages of raw materials.

From 1958 to 1973, the company expanded from the original single extruder operation producing only polyethylene pipe to a 16-machine operation extruding pipe from polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, and polystyrene, all of which are marketed through a combination of the company's own direct factory sales representatives and manufacturer's representatives in a 33-state area under the Jet Stream Plastics trade name, the history states.