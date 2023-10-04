Around town

A Widow's Heart

A Widow's Heart will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the Jones building at Camp Siloam, 3600 St. Lincoln St. in Siloam Springs.

The program will be "Remember Our Heritage." Mary Jeffries will speak on dressing like the era of "Little House on the Prairie." Jeffries is an experienced author, speaker and teacher. Her husband Ron will provide music. Widows are welcome to bring a young child and a heritage food dish and share the recipe. There will be door prizes. Call Ann Masterson at 479-531-9791 or Coralie Sawyer at 479-220-8279 or 479-524-0060.

Library bookstore seeks volunteers

The bookstore at the Siloam Springs Public Library seeks volunteers to work in the store operated by the Friends of the Library organization. Volunteers work one three-hour shift every other week. For more information, call 479-524-6074 and leave a call-back message.

Siloam Springs Writers to Announce Winners

The Siloam Springs Writers Guild will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, to announce the annual Roy Chesney Poetry Contest winners. The Guild meets at First Baptist Church, 2000 Dawn Hill Rd. Please use the west parking area and entrance. The evening's speaker is Tim McCord, representing the Roy Chesney Foundation. All entrants and families are welcome to attend.

October assignment topics to be sent to [email protected] by Sept. 30 are as follows: Prose -- A Devotional (300 words plus scripture), and Poetry -- "Harvest Moments" (any style) up to 40 lines. Anyone interested in the art of writing is welcome to attend.

Bookstore at the Library

The Siloam Springs Public Library Bookstore is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Donations of used books and DVDs in good condition are always welcome. The bookstore is operated by Friends of the Library, and all proceeds are used to benefit the library. Everyone is welcome to come and shop in this little hidden corner of Siloam Springs, but children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Friends of the Library seeks and welcomes new members to further its mission by volunteering or fundraising. Membership information is available at the library.

Bridge Club

Siloam Springs Bridge Club meets to play bridge at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month.

The club is seeking new players with basic knowledge of the game. There are no membership fees. For more information, call 479-524-6074 and leave a call-back message.

SSRH Auxiliary seeking volunteers

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Auxiliary seeks volunteers for the Information Desk, Gift Shop, SAC, Labor and Deliver Department. The auxiliary offers an opportunity to help the community while working three or four hours a week. Stop by the hospital's front desk for an application, or call Diane Miller at 479-957-5032 for more information.

Volunteer needed

The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center needs a Meals on Wheels volunteer to deliver every other Thursday. It is a local route that takes about an hour to complete. Please call 479-524-5735 for details.

Manna Center

The Manna Center operates a thrift store open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Proceeds from sales of donated items help fund the pantry. Clients can shop on vouchers at no cost. Donations of household items, small appliances and gently used clothing are accepted during business hours.

The emergency food pantry is open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Currently, mobile outreach programs include small communities around Northwest Arkansas and Northeast Oklahoma and the main campus at 670 Heritage Court in Siloam Springs.

Volunteers are always welcome in both the pantry and thrift store. To volunteer or for more information, contact Marla or Laura at 479-524-9825.

Senior Activity Center

The Siloam Senior Activity Center has a game room with two pool tables, a shuffleboard table and other game tables. If you are interested in dominoes or cards, call and get your name on the list, and the Senior Center will arrange play times. The Senior Center also does monthly field trips, group shopping trips, and goes out to eat for ages 60 and older. A lunch menu and activities calendar can be found on the center's Facebook page -- search Siloam Springs Activity and Wellness Center. For more information, call 479-524-5735.

American Legion Bingo

There is American Legion Bingo at the American Legion Community Hall (Community Building) in downtown Siloam Springs every Monday night, except for the first Monday of each month. Doors open at 5 p.m., and early bird games start at 5:30 p.m., followed by regular games at 6:30 p.m. Participants must be 18 years old to play for money, but young families are welcome. Game prices are very reasonable, and the chances to win are great. There are various prizes for which tickets can be purchased, including raffles and 50/50 drawings. The Ladies Auxiliary offers concession items for sale. Covid protocols are in place.

Tornado Siren Testing

The city of Siloam Springs has changed the testing day for the outdoor warning system to 1 p.m. on the first Monday of the month. In the past, testing has taken place on Friday. First Monday testing will give city staff time to make repairs immediately if they are needed. Should cloudy weather, rain, or other inclement weather occur on a test day, testing will be delayed one day until completed.

Fire Department feedback

The Siloam Springs Fire Department offers an Emergency Medical Services Customer Survey that will allow individuals who have been treated by a city ambulance to provide honest and confidential feedback about their experiences. Customers can provide valuable insight and feedback into the Fire Department's performance.

"Our goal is to constantly strive to improve the quality of the services we provide to the citizens," said Siloam Springs Fire Department Chief Jeremey Criner. "The feedback we receive will be an integral part of our quality improvement program."

If you've had any interaction with the city's EMS crews, please take a few minutes to fill out the EMS Customer Survey located on the Fire Department page of the city's website, www.siloamsprings.com/199/Fire.

Dogwood Literacy Council

It is rewarding to be able to assist those trying to improve their literacy skills in order to help their families. The Dogwood Literacy Council needs more volunteers who would like to become a tutor. Training and materials will be provided. For more information, contact Charlie at 479-524-4009.

Make your home safe and accessible

Kind at Heart Ministries offers help to make homes "safe and accessible" with ramps, door widening, and by building handrails. Financial assistance may be available. For more information, call 479-373-6281 between the hours of 1 and 5 p.m. or email [email protected].

Manna Center Thrift Store

The Manna Center Thrift Store is now accepting credit and debit cards for purchases of $10 or more to make it easier for customers to shop. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Anything over a month old is half price. The Manna Center is at 670 Heritage Court, behind the Senior Activity and Wellness Center on Tulsa Street.

Tailwaggers seeks volunteers, donations

Tailwaggers seeks volunteers to walk dogs and socialize cats at the city animal shelter. It also needs donations of chewies, rawhides, cat toys, and dog harnesses for the animal shelter. Donations can be dropped off at the animal shelter at 1300 E. Ashley St. Call 479-238-3612 for more information.