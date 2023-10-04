Arrests and citations

Sept. 25

Cody Ray Strickland, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Zoe Denise Armstrong, 33, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver.

Sept. 26

Erick Suaste, 19, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; hit and run accident; failure to appear.

Colton J DeMeyer, 47, arrested in connection with internet stalking of a child; possession or use of child sexual abuse material; sexual indecency with a child; fleeing; reckless driving.

Isaias Moralez, 45, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

Willy Cheyenne Asher, 41, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.

Crystal Dawn Guerrero, 45, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Sept. 27

Wendy Marie Kindy, 42, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Michael Paul Kindy, 25, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Jared Levi Rollins, 40, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.

Isaiah Israel Martinez, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Gary Wayne Nietzke Jr, 43, arrested in connection with driving while license canceled; suspended; or revoked.

Sept. 28

Kenneth Heath Rutledge, 33, arrested in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; possession of firearms by certain persons; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ruthy Obet, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt; no drivers license; insurance required -- minimum coverage.

Victor Leonardo Mojica-Flores, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 29

Brody Dale Adair, 19, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; theft of property.

Lakota Sioux Winkler, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Adolfo Ramirez-Cedillo, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 30

Daniel James Roundy, 38, arrested in connection with hit and run accident.

Jacob Matthew Dupnuy, 25, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.

Oct. 1

Brandie Michelle Risley, 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Margaret Mary Fields, 44, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with failure to appear.