Bull Riding Finals return to Siloam Springs Oct. 6 and 7

The Siloam Springs Bull Riding Nationals returns at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 and 7 to the Siloam Springs Rodeo Grounds.

Announcer Jeff Lee said this is the last event of the year for bull riders until the finals next February in Ottumwa, Iowa, so bull riders will have one more chance to advance in rank.

Tickets for the Bull Riding Nationals are available at Eventbrite for $15 for adults in advance and $5 for kids 12 and under, Lee said. To purchase tickets, visit bullridingnow.eventbrite.com, Lee said.

This year's competition will see an additional $5,000 in prize money has been added for bull riders to attempt to win, Lee said.

Another change for the Bull Riding Nationals this year is the inclusion of Matt Tarr as the rodeo entertainer, Lee said. Tarr is one of the top five rodeo entertainers to work the rodeo circuit in Las Vegas, Nev., Lee said. Tarr is also a 2022 PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) Award Nominee, according to Tarr's website.

This year's sponsors will be Superior Chevrolet/GMC, Realty Mart and Springdale Tractor, Lee said. There will be a lot of cowboys coming for a chance at the jackpot, including Leroy Miller of Arabia, Iowa, who has dominated the season, Lee said.

"Leroy has been a tough competitor and has dominated the season," Lee said.

Another fan favorite is Dakota Eagleburger from Fair Grove, Mo., Lee said. Eagleburger has been a regular performer in Siloam Springs, having appeared in multiple rodeos here.

While some competitors have already signed up, Lee expects most to sign up the week of the event.

"We have 20 and we will take up to 30," Lee said. "Most guys call the week of, so we expect to have 30."