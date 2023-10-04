Chalk art competition returns to siloam springs

The much-anticipated Second Annual Chalk It Up -- Chalk Art Competition is set to captivate the community once again between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Oct. 7 at Memorial Park in Siloam Springs.

Hosted by Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation, the competition invites artists of all ages and skill levels to showcase their creativity on a canvas of pavement, according to a news release issued by communications manager Megan Whitworth.

This year's event promises excitement and artistic flair for everyone involved. Prizes will be presented to the Best in Show and People's Choice winners, adding an element of friendly competition to the proceedings.

But what if you don't consider yourself an artist? That's no reason to miss out! The Chalk It Up -- Chalk Art Competition welcomes spectators to join the fun. You can play a vital role by casting your vote for your favorite artwork while basking in the splendor of the creative chalk creations that will temporarily transform Memorial Park.

Organizers are thrilled to provide this platform for artistic expression and community engagement.

"The Chalk It Up -- Chalk Art Competition has quickly become a beloved tradition in Siloam Springs," said Charli Crandell, Parks and Recreation coordinator. "We encourage everyone, whether they're an artist or simply an art enthusiast, to mark their calendars for October 7th and be part of this vibrant celebration of creativity."

For more information and to register for the Second Annual Chalk It Up, visit the Special Events section on the Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation website at https://bit.ly/48qoha5. Don't miss this opportunity to experience a day filled with art, community, and inspiration.