Cross country teams compete in Chile Pepper

The Siloam Springs cross country teams competed in the Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival on Saturday morning at the University of Arkansas Agri Park course in Fayetteville.

Boys 'El Caliente'

The Panthers placed 45th out of 104 schools in the "El Caliente" boys race.

Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek finished first overall with Bentonville placing second.

Nathan Hawbaker placed 114th overall out of 860 runners with a time of 16 minutes, 41.30 seconds.

Chance Cunningham was 122nd at 16:44.20, while Gaige Thompson placed 334th at 17:44.60.

Corbett Stephenson was 444th at 18:12.70 with Cooper Bunker 512th at 18:30.20, Sebastian Romero 532nd at 18:34.50 and Blake Kuykendall 658th at 19:23.10 to complete Siloam Springs' top seven scores.

Noah Granderson ran a time of 19:33.60.

Boys Open

In the Boys Open 2-mile run, Siloam Springs' field of runners finished 61st out of 76 teams.

Bentonville won the meet, followed by Grapevine, Texas.

Jakin Matchell placed 213th out of 869 runners with a time of 12:05.60, while Elliott Jones ran a time of 12:38.50.

Zane Pickering finished in 13:04.80, while Morgan Lloyd ran a 13:52.20 and Max Roebuck 13:57.10.

Girls Open

The Siloam Springs varsity girls competed in the Girls Open 2-mile as the Lady Panthers finished 29th out of 54 teams.

Lucas Lovejoy (Texas) took first place, while Fort Smith Southside was second and Greenwood third.

Amelie Seauve placed 112th out of 573 runners at 14:09.50, while Claire Jagger was 124th at 14:18.60.

Sawyer Smith placed 163rd at 14:41.90, while Avery Carter was 241st at 15:27.60, Gracie Floyd 309th at 15:57.80, Liz Humphries 403rd 16:58.30 and Laura Fields was 410th at 17:00.00 to complete the Lady Panthers' top seven scores.

Ava Jones ran a time of 17:08.00, Ava Scarberough 17:22.30, Malia Lykins 18:06.40, Dani Weilnau 18:16.60 and Maggie Roebuck 25:38.80.

Junior high boys

The Siloam Springs boys finished 20th out of 40 teams in the junior high 2K race.

Bentonville won the race, followed by Bentonville West.

Nico Lloyd finished 100th out of 649 runners at 8:27.8 with Felix Xiong 101st at 8:29.0 and River Hall 104th at 8:30.6.

Zane Ellington placed 146th at 8:45.8, followed by Parker Watson 160th 8:50.4, Roman Dees 167th at 8:51.6 and Melvin Chavez 229th at 9:08.4 to complete the Panthers' top seven scores.

Truett Cunningham ran a time of 9:13.7, Coleson Blackfox 9:15.3, Kobe Rogers 9:20.1, Kale Jackson 9:21.4, Nathan Parker 9:34.3, Kolson Rogers 9:39.6, Efrain Garcia 9:40.0, Cooper Watson 9:43.4, Timber Borkert 9:43.4, Oliver Posey 9:48.3, Leo Hernandez 9:50.0 and Eli Nofire 9:58.4.

Also running for Siloam Springs were Gabe Stephens 10:01.7, Waylon Lackey 10:09.0, Miles Christians 10:27.7, Drake Turner 10:50.3, Jasper Franco 11:23.2, Crosby Beeks 12:01.8, Jonathan Green 13:23.7 and Braxton Flores 13:30.8.

Junior high girls

Siloam Springs finished 21st out of 32 teams in the junior high girls race.

Bentonville Fulbright took first place, while Bentonville Washington was second.

Kagean Vandyke placed 40th out of 448 runners at 9:16.7, Presley LaBeff 149th at 10:30.4.

Hannah Luttrell placed 184th at 10:45.7, while Anne Claborn 187th at 10:47.0, Natalie Nichols 193rd at 10:51.7, Jane Anglin 200th at 10:54.8 and Ashlyn Salinas 209th at 11:01.3 to complete the Lady Panthers' top seven scores.

Sydney Burns ran a time of 12:33.4, Maia DeSpain 12:44.4, Brayleigh Scarberough 13:09.8, Mataya Lykins 15:02.5 and Adalynn Shaffer 16:38.5.

Up next

The cross country teams are back in action Saturday in the Springdale Schools Invitational.