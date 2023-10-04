Doubles teams clinch state tennis spots

A pair of Siloam Springs doubles teams clinched state tournament berths on Monday in the 5A-West Conference Tournament in Russellville.

Seniors Bryan Tran and Zeke Beacon, the Panthers' No. 1 doubles team and seeded 14th, defeated No. 3 seed Mountain Home and No. 6 seed Harrison to advance to the semifinals and clinch their spot.

Sophomores Eli Man and Bennett Naustvik beat Greenwood in the first round and Van Buren in the second to also clinch a spot.

"Two of the top teams in the conference from Siloam! What an achievement and so we'll deserved!" said volunteer assistant coach Kelly Junkermann. "Bryan stepped into doubles when Jaden (Gill) got hurt, They only got a 14 seed and here they are going to state! Doesn't get any better than that!"

The two doubles team competed again in the semifinals on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime.

The state tournament will be held Oct. 9-10 at Rebsamen Park in Little Rock.

SSHS vs. Greenwood

The Siloam Springs boys tennis team earned a tie with Greenwood in its last home match on Sept. 26.

The Panthers earned wins in both doubles matches as Bryan Tran and Zeke Becan defeated Caleb Schaefer and Wesley Jarrell 6-3, 6-0.

Bennett Naustvik and Eli Mann defeated Lucas Heflin and Jamie Chang 4-6, 6-3 (10-8).

"The doubles teams came through again for us, getting two wins," said coach Alex Dumas.

Nico Anglin lost to JJ Acosta 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Alex Schaefer defeated Brayden Ratliff 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 singles.

"We've got a freshman, Nico Anglin, playing number one for us and battling every point playing great tennis having only played the game for a few months," said assistant coach Kelly Junkermann.

In other boys' results, Walker Williams defeated Jon Heflin 6-0, while Jon Heflin defeated K. Wallace 6-3.

The doubles team of Jadon Ho and Brayden Bold defeated Noah Brown and Thomas Veatch 6-4.

The doubles team of Preston Dawes and Beau Ghormley lost to Schaefer and Jarrell 6-1.

The girls team lost 3-1 to Greenwood.

The doubles team of Maribel Riley and Ava Anglin picked up Siloam Springs' lone win, defeating Maleah Cole and Emma Wirth 6-4, 6-2.

The doubles team of Matalie Pharr and Emma Fidler lost 6-2, 6-2 to Berg and Lydiah Belue of Greenwood.

Silvie Reid lost 4-6, 6-3 (10-4) to Bella King at No. 1 singles in a tightly contested match.

"Also getting our number one girl back, Silvie Reid who has been battling a number of injuries, has really been a boost," Junkermann said. "She's getting her stamina back and every match looking stronger and stronger."

Korbyn Briggs lost to Emma Koenigseder 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles.

In other matches, Ava Howie and Pharr lost 6-3 to Abbott and Roberts.

Riley and Fidler defeated Averi Abbott and Marie Fueess 6-0.

Submitted photo Silvie Reid takes a swing during a recent match for Siloam Spring tennis.

