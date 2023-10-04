Early mistakes cost Panthers at Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE -- The Russellville Cyclones defeated the Siloam Springs Panthers on Friday night at Cyclone Stadium in Russellville by a score of 61-17 to pick up their second win of the year.

The Cyclones found the end zone on their first possession of the game via a Luke Jones 18-yard touchdown pass to Abel Abington. The Armando Solis extra point was good to give the Cyclones a 7-0 lead with 4:55 left in the first quarter.

After a six-yard punt from the Panthers gave the Cyclones favorable field position, a 24-yard yard Ladarreus Prince run set up Prince's own eight-yard touchdown run on the next play. The Solis extra point was good, pushing Russellville's lead to 14-0 with 3:02 left in the first quarter.

On the next possession, Bo Mosely picked up a forced fumble and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown. Fernando Rodriguez tacked on the extra point and the Cyclones owned a 21-0 lead with 9:30 left in the second quarter.

Siloam Springs responded with a solid drive, including four first downs on the way to a 25-yard field goal by Anthony Sandoval. However, the Cyclones struck like lightning on the following kick-off, as Mykai Foster returned the ball 86 yards for a touchdown. The extra point was blocked by the Panthers, giving the Cyclones a 27-3 advantage with 9:16 left in the second quarter.

A few possessions later, Cole Pittman picked up a Russellville fumble at the Cyclones 32-yard line, but the Panthers could not capitalize and turned the ball over on downs. When the Cyclones got the ball back, they only needed one play to score as Jones found Cayden Rose for a 65-yard touchdown pass. The Rodriguez extra point was good, extending the Cyclones lead to 34-3 with 4:50 left in the first half.

Corbin Willis picked up a sack on third down to force a Siloam punt on the next possession. Russellville's offense continued to click on all cylinders despite a quarterback change, as second-string sophomore Caleb Campbell came in and found Foster on a 46-yard connection to set up a Tracy Daniels nine-yard touchdown run on the next play. Rodriguez's extra point was good to give the Cyclones a 41-3 lead going into halftime.

Russellville opened the scoring in the second half with a 64-yard, four-play drive capped by a 14-yard Prince touchdown run. The extra point was no good and the Cyclones held a 47-3 lead with 10:17 left in the third quarter. Russellville got the ball back and scored on a 23-yard Franklin Guzman touchdown run. Rodriguez's extra point was good to push the Cyclones' lead to 54-3 with 4:12 left in the third quarter.

Siloam Springs found their way in the end zone on their next possession. Mason Short's 44-yard run set up the Panthers near the red zone; a few plays later, Jed Derwin ran it in from one yard out. The Sandoval extra point was good for the Panthers, cutting the Cyclones' lead to 54-10 with 11:55 left to play.

The Panthers attempted an onside kick, and it was recovered by the Panthers as well. Siloam Springs then picked up three first downs in route to a two-yard touchdown run from Derwin. The Sandoval extra point was good, and Russellville held a 54-17 lead.

The Panthers attempted another onside kick, but this one did not go as well for the Panthers. Kyran Clendinin picked up the onside kick and ran it back 56 yards for a touchdown. The Rodriguez extra point was good, and the Cyclones held a 61-17 lead with 4:35 left to play.

Dane Marlatt completed 8 of 24 passes for 56 yards. Short posted 25 rushes for 130 yards for 5.2 yards per carry. Short also had two catches for 10 yards. Derwin added 20 rushes for 46 yards and two touchdowns. Chris Huey had six rushes for 25 yards. Stewart Schwaninger had four catches for 21 yards. Quinten Motsinger had one catch for 17 yards. Max Carter had one catch for eight yards. Sandoval was two of two on extra points and one of one on field goal attempts.

The Panthers play next on Friday night at 7 p.m. against Pulaski Academy in Siloam Springs.