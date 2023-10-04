Golden Eagles win two straight SAC matches

Senior Erick Diaz scored in his second-straight match and junior Alejandro Ramirez scored 91 seconds later in the first half as the John Brown University men's soccer team battled to a 2-1 win over Southwestern Christian (Okla.) on Saturday (Sept. 30) night at Alumni Field.

The Golden Eagles (5-4-0, 2-0-0 Sooner Athletic) received four saves from junior Kyle Hix and have won two straight after breaking a four-match losing skid while improving to 5-1-1 against the Eagles in the last seven meetings.

Vinicuius Cruz's first goal of the season broke the clean sheet bid in the 65th minute, but Hix's pair of saves in the second half was enough, despite JBU being out-shot 16-13 on the match.

Diaz's 25-yard curving shot from beyond the left elbow of the box sprung John Brown to a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute, but not for long.

Senior Alonso Arrieta's pass up the left side to Carballo allowed the captain to slot a pass into Diaz prior to the goal.

Just 91 seconds later following an SCU foul out on the left flank, senior Oscar Carballo served a perfect ball into the box, and Ramirez dove and got his head on the falling ball just before it hit the ground, changing the trajectory past visiting keeper Santiago Esparza for a 2-0 advantage that would hold for 53 minutes.

Southwestern Christian had three shot opportunities in the final 10 minutes of play, but all three went off target.

John Brown was scheduled to continue its homestand versus Wayland Baptist (Texas) on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Results were not available at presstime.

John Brown 3, Science & Arts 1

CHICKASHA, Okla. -- Sophomore Steven Cisneros scored his first collegiate goal and seniors Erick Diaz and Oscar Carballo added tallies in the second half to break a 1-1 tie as the John Brown University men's soccer team ended a four-match skid with a 3-1 win over Science & Arts (Okla.) on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at McLaughlin Field.

The Golden Eagles improved to 4-13-0 all-time in Chickasha.

Despite being outshot 11-5 in the second half, the Golden Eagles posted a pair of goals in the 63rd and 86th minutes to break a 1-1 draw at the intermission.

The first John Brown goal of the second half came from the penalty spot as Diaz converted his first-career penalty kick after junior Alejandro Ramirez drew a foul just inside the box.

Armed with a 2-1 lead late, the visitors added a bit of cushion when Carballo streaked up the left flank, sprung by a great forward pass from Cisneros, broke in on goal, and ripped a left-footed shot to the near left post to give JBU a 3-1 advantage.

The Drovers could only manage one more shot attempt -- off target -- in the final 4:30 of play.

Senior Alonso Arrieta recorded the 22nd assist of his career in the 17th minute by delivering a service from the corner flag that found Cisneros wide of goal. Maneuvering around the man marking him, Cisneros one-touched a highlight-reel goal to the near left side of the goal past Drover keeper Louis Owens to give the visitors the early lead.

Harry Yorke's first of the year in the 41st minute tied the match at one before the half.

Junior Kyle Hix returned between the sticks to turn in a six-save performance on eight shots on goal. The JBU defense also played a huge role in conceding just one goal, as the Golden Eagles combined for one team save and six blocked shots.

Up next

The Golden Eagles are back in action at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at home against Oklahoma Panhandle State.