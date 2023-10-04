Hornets win fourth straight, Kansas now 5-0

Colcord (Okla.) won its fourth straight game with a blowout victory over Ketchum on Sept. 29 in Colcord.

Gabe Winfield completed 15 of 22 passes for 272 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed six times for 107 yards and a score.

Cooper Mott carried 16 times for 85 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 10-yard touchdown pass.

Manuel Bocanegra caught six passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns, while Jackson Still caught three passes for 46 yards and a score.

Treyden Larmon had three catches for 36 yards, while Cade Linn (1-31), Tanner Revas (1-16) and Collier Buck (1-9) each had one catch.

The Hornets (4-1, 2-0 Distict A-7) play at Commerce on Friday.

Kansas 41, Morris 0

Kansas (Okla.) improved to 5-0 with a shutout victory over Morris on Friday, Sept. 29, at Dee Neel Stadium/Jon Hanna Field.

The Comets led 28-0 at halftime after Paul New rushed for touchdowns of 16 and 23 yards and Seneca Steele rushed for a 60-yard TD and threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Max Noe.

Steele hit Noe for a 60-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, and Steele ran for a five-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Comets (5-0, 2-0 District 2A-7) with finished with 331 yards of offense and held Morris to just 68 yards of total offense.

Steele rushed for 92 yards on four carries and completed 12 of 16 passes for 162 yards and two scores.

New had eight carries for 55 yards, while Noe had three catches for 86 yards.

Kansas plays at Beggs this week.

Watts 70, Bluejacket 24

The Engineers won their second straight game with a 46-point vicotry at Bluejacket on Friday, Sept. 29.

Watts improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in District C-3.

Watts plays at Coyle this week.

Wilson-Henryetta 60, Oaks-Mission 0

The Warriors fell to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in District C-3 with the loss.

Oaks hosts South Coffeyville on Friday.