JBU volleyball wins pair of road matches

CHICKASHA, Okla. -- Behind a career-high 12 kills from junior Erin Mullins and another 11 terminations from senior Savanna Riney, the John Brown University volleyball team survived another five-set scare and survived in a 3-2 (26-24, 23-25, 14-25, 25-22, 15-8) win over Science & Arts (Okla.) inside Drover Fieldhouse Thursday (Sept. 28) night to win a fourth-straight match.

At the turn of the conference schedule, the Golden Eagles sit in a three-way tie with Oklahoma City and Mid-America Christian (Okla.) in third place, trailing only one-loss Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) and still undefeated Texas Wesleyan.

John Brown finished the five-setter hitting .152 (52-27-164) and enjoyed a 9-7 blocking advantage, powered by eight Mullins blocks, while Sarah Graham added a trio of rejections from the outside. Junior Julie Milligan scooped 32 USAO attacks in the back row, reaching the 30-dig mark for the third time this season. Senior Morgan Fincham (23) and freshman Sara Welch (19) split the setting duties.

The Golden Eagles return to action versus Wayland Baptist (Texas) on Friday (Oct. 6) evening at 6 p.m. as part of the Homecoming 2023 festivities. JBU will then host Oklahoma Panhandle State on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. Both matches will air live on the SAC Sports Network.

JBU 3, MACU 2

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- Piecing together comebacks in the first two sets to take a 2-0 lead, the John Brown University volleyball team rallied on a 7-0 late run in the fifth set to steal a 3-2 (25-23, 25-22, 14-25, 21-25, 15-12) win from Mid-America Christian (Okla.) on Wednesday (Sept. 27) evening inside Gaulke Activity Center to run the Golden Eagles' win streak to three.

With a narrow 8-7 lead in hand in the final set, John Brown (13-7, 6-3 Sooner Athletic) saw the Evangels rattled off a five-rally run to take a 12-8 lead. That's when the JBU comeback began to secure the squad's first win inside Gaulke since 2019.

A MACU service error brought the margin to three, and with junior Julie Milligan serving, the rally continued with an ace, and consecutive kills from freshman Sarah Graham and junior Emma DeSanti bookending a MACU timeout. Then, consecutive blocks from Graham-Golmen and then Golmen-Barnes continued the JBU rally to six, sitting at match point.

Graham's termination from the pin between a pair of MACU blockers ended a grueling five-set match that went 2:16 and featured 33 ties and 17 lead changes.

Senior Savanna Riney led all Golden Eagles with 17 kills, coupled with eight digs, and boasted a team-leading .261 against the Evangels. Freshman Cora Roweton had nine terminations of her own, while Golmen added eight spikes from the middle. Golmen also produced a pair of solo blocks and three assists, leading all players in the match.

John Brown posted a .179 (52-22-168) hitting efficiency behind 23 assists from senior Morgan Fincham and another 20 from DeSanti. DeSanti recorded her second double-double of the season with 10 scoops. Milligan posted a match-best 27 digs the back row, marking the ninth time – and second consecutive – reaching the 20-dig mark this season.

In the middle, junior Erin Mullins assisted on five blocks, while junior Lilly Ruston added a pair of solo rejections to accompany two block assists. On the night, the JBU block contributed heavily to the win as the visitors combined for 12 total blocks, while Mid-America Christian produced only five.

Sawyer Franz's 21 kills led all players for MACU, while Lena Stockhammer added another 15 terminations in the Evangels' first loss inside Gaulke this season.