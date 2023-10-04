JBU women’s soccer posts two victories

Sophomore Aubrey Winter took over the Golden Eagle scoring lead with an early conversion at the penalty spot, and the No. 13 John Brown University women's soccer team secured its 10th-straight win at Alumni Field on Saturday afternoon with a 3-0 win over Southwestern Christian.

Freshman Julia Lambert and junior Grace Bishop tagged on insurance goals in the last 15 minutes to move the Golden Eagles to 8-2-0 on the season and a 2-0-0 start in Sooner Athletic play.

In just the eighth minute of action, sophomore Olivia Fish drew a hard foul in the box, setting up the first of two JBU penalty kicks in the first half. Winter deposited her sixth of the season with ease past Marta Papandrea, and with it, her third game-winner of the season.

Papandrea would have a measure of revenge, however, as she denied John Brown an early 2-0 lead by denying senior Lauren Walter her sixth goal of the season, also from the penalty spot, in the 15th minute.

While the Golden Eagles held the heavy shooting (26-3) and possession advantage throughout the afternoon, Papandrea finished the match with 10 saves, and JBU needed the full 90 minutes to stack together three goals.

Finally, in the 76th minute, freshman Summer Holmes's pass through the midfield sparked a gorgeous give-and-go between Lambert and Walter that sliced through the SCU back line. Breaking in one-on-one with Papandrea, Lambert ripped a shot to the near side of goal from 12 yards to double the John Brown advantage. It was Lambert's third goal of the season and her first in seven matches after beginning the season with goals in back-to-back outings.

Before the final whistle, freshman Brooklyn Hendricks' one-touch service from the midfield deep into the box to the far post found the head of Bishop, who leaped over the defender marking her. The shot rang off the crossbar, but Bishop calmly collected the rebound and sent her first goal of the season to the low, near side of the goal to balloon the hosts' lead to three in the 85th.

In her first-career collegiate start, senior Emily Dobbins recorded a pair of first-half saves to collect the first clean sheet of her career, and the fourth for the Golden Eagles this season.

Lambert and Walter led John Brown with six shot attempts apiece, while three different Eagles led the Southwestern Christian offensive effort in the loss. With the win, John Brown moved to 12-0-1 all-time in the series history against the Eagles.

John Brown continued its homestand on Tuesday, Oct. 3, against Wayland Baptist. Results were not available at presstime.

John Brown 4, Science & Arts 2

CHICKASHA, Okla. -- Sophomore Aubrey Winter scored three goals in the second half and junior Bella Graber scored her first goal of the season, powering the No. 15 John Brown University women's soccer team to a 4-2 win over No. 25 Science & Arts (Okla.) on Tuesday (Sept. 26) night at McLaughlin Field to close out a massive five-match road trip.

While the conference's leading scorer, Alicia Rey, netted her 13th goal of the season to open the scoring in the first half, and the Drovers (5-4-0, 0-1-0 Sooner Athletic) converted a penalty kick with just over 90 seconds remaining, John Brown tallied four consecutive goals in between as the Golden Eagles (7-2-0, 1-0-0) won their fourth consecutive match in Chickasha.

Winter kicked off her hat trick with her head, knocking in freshman Julia Lambert's corner kick at the back post in the 55th minute to level the match at one apiece.

Ten minutes later off a square feed from senior Rachael Stone, Winter ripped a 25-yard blast past Drover keeper Caitlin Bishop to hand the visitors its first lead of the match, 2-1.

Winter finished off the scoring in the 76th minute when she launched a 25-yard free kick to the top shelf of the goal, expanding the JBU lead to three.

Graber scored the eventual game-winner in the 71st, the second game-winner of her career, by slipping past a Drover defender off a feed from freshman Addie Craig on the left flank. Graber snuck into a one-on-one situation with Bishop, catching the keeper on her heels, then slotted a calm shot through to the back of the goal. Junior Renny Buchanan picked up the secondary assist on the goal.

Sophomore Riley Reagan earned the nod in goal to start and made two saves on three chances. Senior Emily Dobbins then entered the fray at halftime, and backstopped the Golden Eagles with two saves on three chances to pick up her first collegiate victory.

The Golden Eagles heavily out-shot Science & Arts in the second half, 14-7, and finished with a 20-12 shooting advantage. JBU also enjoyed a 7-2 margin in corner kicks.

Up next

JBU is back in action at home at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, against Oklahoma Panhandle State.