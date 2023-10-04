Manage Subscription
On Tap

by Staff Reports | October 4, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

ON TAP

Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail [email protected].

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Greenbrier^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Prairie Grove at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.

Prairie Grove at Siloam Springs 9th^7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Farmington^4/4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Farmington^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Farmington^6:30 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Wayland Baptist at John Brown^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Pulaski Academy at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

Colcord at Commerce^7 p.m.

Kansas at Beggs^7 p.m.

Watts at Coyle^7 p.m.

South Coffeyville at Oaks^7 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

Okla. Panhandle St. at JBU women^11 a.m.

Okla. Panhandle St. at JBU men^1 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Okla. Panhandle St. at JBU volleyball^4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Conway Lady Cat Inv.^TBA

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

SSHS at Springdale Invitational^TBA

JUNIOR HIGH CROSS COUNTRY

SSMS at Springdale Invitational^TBA

Monday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Bentonville at Siloam Springs JV^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

at Rebsamen Tennis Center, Little Rock

Class 5A State Tournament^9 a.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Greenwood at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Alma^4/4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Alma^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Alma^6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Oklahoma City at John Brown^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

at Rebsamen Tennis Center, Little Rock

Class 5A State Tournament^9 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Greenwood at Siloam Springs^5:30 p.m.

