ON TAP
Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail [email protected].
Thursday's games
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at Greenbrier^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Prairie Grove at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.
Prairie Grove at Siloam Springs 9th^7 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Farmington^4/4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Farmington^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Farmington^6:30 p.m.
Friday's games
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Wayland Baptist at John Brown^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Pulaski Academy at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.
Colcord at Commerce^7 p.m.
Kansas at Beggs^7 p.m.
Watts at Coyle^7 p.m.
South Coffeyville at Oaks^7 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
Okla. Panhandle St. at JBU women^11 a.m.
Okla. Panhandle St. at JBU men^1 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Okla. Panhandle St. at JBU volleyball^4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at Conway Lady Cat Inv.^TBA
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
SSHS at Springdale Invitational^TBA
JUNIOR HIGH CROSS COUNTRY
SSMS at Springdale Invitational^TBA
Monday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Bentonville at Siloam Springs JV^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
at Rebsamen Tennis Center, Little Rock
Class 5A State Tournament^9 a.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Greenwood at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Alma^4/4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Alma^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Alma^6:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Oklahoma City at John Brown^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
at Rebsamen Tennis Center, Little Rock
Class 5A State Tournament^9 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Greenwood at Siloam Springs^5:30 p.m.
The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.