Partial eclipse of the Sun on Oct. 14.

On Oct. 14 in northwest Arkansas, the sun will be about 65% eclipsed by the moon.

If you are going to observe it, you must wear solar eclipse safety glasses at all times you are viewing it. This goes for children, too! Solar eclipse safety glasses are sold by many vendors over the internet, and you can get pairs of them at Explore Scientific in Springdale or Astronomics in Norman, Okla.

But what are observers likely to see? It depends on the weather, but let's assume it is a clear day on Oct. 14. Here in Arkansas, an observer will see the sun with a semi-circular chunk of it eclipsed by the moon. This is not a total eclipse.

The next total eclipse of the sun will occur in April 2024. It may be seen in many parts of Arkansas -- the best vantage point should be just east of Russellville. More about this later as the eclipse approaches.

Eclipses of the sun, whether annular, partial or total, occur because the moon and the sun are lined up so that the moon eclipses all or part of the sun. Our moon travels in its orbit around the Earth. This takes about 28 days. However, the moon is not always the same apparent size as seen from Earth. It would be the same apparent size if the moon traveled around the Earth in a perfectly circular orbit. The moon does not do this -- it travels in an ellipse around the Earth.

The result is that the moon is not always the same distance from the Earth. Sometimes it is farthest from Earth (apogee) and sometimes it is closest to the Earth (perigee). There are times when the apparent size of the moon is exactly the same size as the apparent size of the sun and the moon passes precisely in front of the sun. When this combination occurs, this is a total eclipse of the sun. I was privileged to see a total eclipse of the sun from Oregon in 2017.

The type of eclipse to be seen in October is an annular eclipse of the sun. When this happens, the apparent size of the moon is a bit smaller than that of the sun and one sees a "Ring of Fire." That is, the moon will lie perfectly over the sun, but it will appear a bit smaller than the sun, and the result is a "ring" of sun surrounding the black, round moon. [Think of a six-inch cookie. Place a 5-inch cookie centered exactly on top of the 6-inch cookie. What you would see of the 6-inch cookie would be a ring of cookie surrounding the 5-inch cookie. Just so is an annular eclipse of the sun.]

In some parts of the U.S. and Mexico, the whole annular eclipse will be seen. In our area of the U.S., the moon will appear to have taken a big chunk (65%) out of the sun. This is called a partial eclipse of the sun. I was lucky enough to see such a phenomenon in 2014 from Oklahoma. I have included an image I made of this partial eclipse. I further had great luck then in that one of the largest sunspots ever seen occupied the face of the sun. This really big sunspot -- about 83,000 miles across -- can be easily seen in the image as the dark, irregular shape on the sun's face.

In October, one may see Saturn in the southeast and Jupiter in the east. Even in a small telescope, these two giant planets will feature real wonders. We are moving toward winter, and soon, the winter constellations, including Orion the Hunter, will be seen in the night sky. Stay tuned.

David Cater is a former faculty member of JBU. Email him at s[email protected]. Opinions expressed are those of the author.