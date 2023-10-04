The trouble with titanium dioxide

If you've heard of titanium dioxide before, you may have been following the news about lawsuits against candy companies or several states' push to ban the substance.

Though recent studies have raised concerns about the potential health effects of titanium dioxide (TiO2) exposure, it is still widely used in products we consume daily.

Titanium dioxide is a white, powdery substance that smooths, brightens and even extends the shelf life of products. It's found in sunscreen, cosmetics, plastics, toothpaste, paint, paper and food – especially non-chocolate candy. If you've ever wondered why candy like Skittles, Nerds, Ring Pops, sour gummies and frosting are so bright, TiO2 is the reason.

Sorry to break the news about the snacks you love, but some environmental agencies go as far as to describe TiOs as being like a "paint primer" before color is added. It also prolongs the shelf life of processed foods like toaster pastries, peanut butter cups and some crackers.

While we might love our foods bright and long-lasting, the problem is that TiO2 particles can become lodged in the lungs, liver, heart and other organs when ingested. Studies have suggested that inhaling these particles can increase the risk of developing respiratory illnesses and lung cancer.

While it is not fully understood, studies indicate there may also be a link between titanium dioxide and Alzheimer's disease, inflammation, allergic reactions, increased risk of gastrointestinal tumors and a reduction in flu vaccine efficacy.

Many countries have already restricted the amount of TiO2 added to food products. In the United States, several states have also proposed legislation to limit the use of titanium dioxide in food products.

California passed a law requiring manufacturers to label products with a warning label; Vermont has proposed a similar bill.

The best way to avoid titanium dioxide is to carefully read the labels of any food items you buy regularly. In addition to food, check labels for titanium dioxide in cosmetics like lipstick, blush, foundation and eye shadow.

Finally, look for sunscreens that don't contain titanium dioxide. Many sunscreens now use zinc oxide instead of titanium dioxide so you can enjoy the same level of sun protection without the potential health risks associated with this ingredient.