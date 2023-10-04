Trustees accept resignation from police chief, DPW

WATTS, Okla. -- The Watts Town Council voted to approve the resignations of its police chief and director of public works during a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 2, at the Watts Community Center.

The trustees began with the resignation of Matt Stilwell, the chief of police. The trustees voted 3-1, with one trustee absent and Trustee Bob Holley voting no. Stilwell was not present at the meeting.

Mayor John Ford made a motion to adjourn when Holley asked to make a statement. Town Attorney Ralph Keen asked if this was a part of the agenda. After reviewing his notes, Keen said it was not part of the agenda and asked what it pertained to.

Holley asked if trustees were allowed to speak. Holley then took out his phone and showed a text message sent to City Clerk Brigitte Beavers asking to be placed on the agenda to speak but never hearing back from her.

Keen asked what time the text was sent. Holley told him at 1:33 p.m. on Friday. Keen said that is too late to be added to the agenda.

The attorney also added that the Oklahoma Meeting Act requires that any special needs items be added within 48 hours before the posting of the agenda, which was 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 29.

Keen said when the meeting is adjourned, Holley could make his presentation. Keen also said Holley should have gone to Ford since the mayor sets the agenda and not the city clerk.

Following the adjournment of the town meeting. The trustees moved into the municipal authority meeting and heard the resignation of Tim Shepard, the public works director.

The trustees voted 3-1 to accept the resignation, with Holley voting no and one trustee absent. Holley again asked to speak and then asked Shepard why he resigned.

"I left mainly because I was being made to do work on the streets and alleys of Watts for free," Shepard said. "And when I wouldn't do it, I was ridiculed. I was cussed. I was threatened."

Shepard did not say who threatened him but said he spoke to Keen about it. Shepard said he loved the town and its employees and thought he took good care of the citizens.

Holley asked if Shepard was ever disciplined for his actions, to which Shepard said no.

Then Holley began to speak when Ford made his motion to adjourn. The other trustees voted to adjourn as Holley started his presentation (see BREAKOUT) and began to leave with Keen remaining.

Audience members remained as Holley gave his speech for approximately 20 minutes. A few audience members made negative remarks about Ford.

During the presentation, Jill Suggs went to ask Keen who was going to take care of the town's water needs now. Keen did not answer the question and left the community center.

Following a few more questions, Holley concluded his presentation, and everyone left.

Ford said in a brief interview after the presentation that he would have loved to settle the matter of Shepard at the table but he didn't get the chance to.

"I'm talking about bringing the employees in for a proper job review," Ford said. "We did not get that chance. It all got blown way out of proportion. People got angry, Emotions got involved."