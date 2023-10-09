Obituaries

Manage Subscription
by Staff Reports | October 9, 2023 at 10:10 a.m.

Jackie May

Jackie Lee May, of Siloam Springs, passed away Oct. 5, 2023, in Springdale. He was born Jan. 12, 1950, in Dinuba, Calif., to parents Wando and Marcelene May.

Jackie lived in California for most of his life, where he met Joyce Virginia Vance. They spent the last 45 years together and were even been married three times. He was a bit of a tinkerer, pretty much able to fix anything, and on those rare occasions where he didn't know how to fix something, he knew where to go to figure it out. He was truly a Jack of all trades.

Jackie is survived by his wife, Joyce May of the home; son, Mike May and wife Jennifer of Visalia, Calif.; daughter, Tina Ellingsworth of Visalia; daughter, Kelley Stewart of Siloam Springs; daughter, Dawn Romine and husband Hank of Siloam Springs; son, Randy Shipman and wife Kathy of Dillon, Montana; son, Allen Shipman of California; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; his mother, Marcelene May of Rogers; sister, Judy Oliver of Rogers; brother, Tommy May and wife Virginia of Siloam Springs; and many other friends, family and loved ones.

Jackie was preceded in death by his father, Wando May.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wasson Funeral Home.

