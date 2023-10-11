2023 Siloam Springs Homecoming Court

Siloam Springs High School held its football homecoming assembly on Friday, Oct. 6.

Senior maid Ava Anglin, daughter of Scott and Jenny Anglin, escorted by #24 corner and defensive back River Ward, son of Travis and Deana Ward.

Senior maid Isabella Anglin-Rovira, daughter of Jeff Anglin and Lorena Rovira, escorted by #77 center Brock Gold, son of Shane and Heather Johnston.

Senior maid Lesly Baeza, daughter of Rosa Gallegos and Miguel Baeza, escorted by #60 left tackle and nose tackle Noah Race, son of Robert and Patricia Race.

Senior maid Avery Carter, daughter of Jason and Amber Carter, escorted by #17 kicker and wide receiver Lucino Romero, son of Lucino Romero and Oralia Lozano.

Senior maid Melanie Castaneda Cruz, daughter of Leonel and Sandra Castaneda, escorted by #5 wide receiver Quinten Motsinger, son of Nikole and Vence Motsinger.

Senior maid Emma Dewey, daughter of Matthew and Andrea Dewey, escorted by #16 free safety Anthony Sandoval, son of Carlos Sandoval and Diana Hernandez.

Senior maid Jasmine Gray, daughter of Betty Gray escorted by #36 defensive end Jason Courtney, son of Kourtney Jones.

Senior maid Faith Harris, daughter of Victoria Harris, escorted by #23 running back Jed Derwin, son of Joseph Derwin V and Pamela Derwin.

Senior maid Abbie Hutto, daughter of Brian and Natalie Hutto, escorted by #9 linebacker Nohe Hernandez, son of Hamilton and Denise Hernandez.

Senior maid Janice Jacobo, daughter of Jose and Maria Jacobo, escorted by #48 defensive end Saul Urena, son of Marta Urena.

Senior maid Nuka Lor, daughter of Molly Yang and Arrow Lor, escorted by #81 wide receiver Cameron Stafford, son of Ryan and Cami Stafford.

Senior maid Olivia Moody, daughter of Josh Moody and Hannah Huffaker, escorted by #59 noseguard Justin Burton, son of Matthew and Misty Burton.

Senior maid Maggie O'Brien, daughter of Daniel O'Brien, escorted by #15 wide receiver Jordan Makto, son of Jorin and Raimond Alex.

Senior maid Ellen Slater, daughter of Kameron and Anne Slater, escorted by #42 middle linebacker George LeRoy, son of William Macintosh and Yvonne Lightfoot.

Senior maid Hailey Smith, daughter of Craig and Cecilia Smith, escorted by #17 kicker and wide receiver Lucino Romero, son of Lucino Romero and Oralia Lozano.

Senior maid Lillian Wilkie, daughter of Jason and Julie Wilkie, escorted by #10 corner Cooper Church, son of Jeremy and Holly Church.

Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette Senior maid Ava Anglin, daughter of Scott and Jenny Anglin, escorted by #24 corner and defensive back River Ward, son of Travis and Deana Ward.



Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette Senior maid Avery Carter, daughter of Jason and Amber Carter, escorted by #17 kicker and wide receiver Lucino Romero, son of Lucino Romero and Oralia Lozano.



Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette Senior maid Ellen Slater, daughter of Kameron and Anne Slater, escorted by #42 middle linebacker George LeRoy, son of William Macintosh and Yvonne Lightfoot.



Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette Senior maid Emma Dewey, daughter of Matthew and Andrea Dewey, escorted by #16 free safety Anthony Sandoval, son of Carlos Sandoval and Diana Hernandez.



Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette Senior maid Faith Harris, daughter of Victoria Harris, escorted by #23 running back Jed Derwin, son of Joseph Derwin V and Pamela Derwin.



Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette Senior maid Hailey Smith, daughter of Craig and Cecilia Smith, escorted by #17 kicker and wide receiver Lucino Romero, son of Lucino Romero and Oralia Lozano.



Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette Senior maid Isabella Anglin-Rovira, daughter of Jeff Anglin and Lorena Rovira, escorted by #77 center Brock Gold, son of Shane and Heather Johnston.



Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette Senior maid Janice Jacobo, daughter of Jose and Maria Jacobo, escorted by #48 defensive end Saul Urena, son of Marta Urena.



Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette Senior maid Jasmine Gray, daughter of Betty Gray escorted by #36 defensive end Jason Courtney, son of Kourtney Jones.



Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette Senior maid Lesly Baeza, daughter of Rosa Gallegos and Miguel Baeza, escorted by #60 left tackle and nose tackle Noah Race, son of Robert and Patricia Race.



Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette Senior maid Lillian Wilkie, daughter of Jason and Julie Wilkie, escorted by #10 corner Cooper Church, son of Jeremy and Holly Church.



Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette Senior maid Maggie O‚ÄôBrien, daughter of Daniel O‚ÄôBrien, escorted by #15 wide receiver Jordan Makto, son of Jorin and Raimond Alex.



Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette Senior maid Melanie Castaneda Cruz, daughter of Leonel and Sandra Castaneda, escorted by #5 wide receiver Quinten Motsinger, son of Nikole and Vence Motsinger.



Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette Senior maid Nuka Lor, daughter of Molly Yang and Arrow Lor, escorted by #81 wide receiver Cameron Stafford, son of Ryan and Cami Stafford.

