Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Newsletters Where to Buy Opinion Sports Religion Business Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

2023 Siloam Springs Homecoming Court

by Graham Thomas | October 11, 2023 at 11:10 a.m.
Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette Senior maid Abbie Hutto, daughter of Brian and Natalie Hutto, escorted by #9 linebacker Nohe Hernandez, son of Hamilton and Denise Hernandez.

Siloam Springs High School held its football homecoming assembly on Friday, Oct. 6.

Senior maid Ava Anglin, daughter of Scott and Jenny Anglin, escorted by #24 corner and defensive back River Ward, son of Travis and Deana Ward.

Senior maid Isabella Anglin-Rovira, daughter of Jeff Anglin and Lorena Rovira, escorted by #77 center Brock Gold, son of Shane and Heather Johnston.

Senior maid Lesly Baeza, daughter of Rosa Gallegos and Miguel Baeza, escorted by #60 left tackle and nose tackle Noah Race, son of Robert and Patricia Race.

Senior maid Avery Carter, daughter of Jason and Amber Carter, escorted by #17 kicker and wide receiver Lucino Romero, son of Lucino Romero and Oralia Lozano.

Senior maid Melanie Castaneda Cruz, daughter of Leonel and Sandra Castaneda, escorted by #5 wide receiver Quinten Motsinger, son of Nikole and Vence Motsinger.

Senior maid Emma Dewey, daughter of Matthew and Andrea Dewey, escorted by #16 free safety Anthony Sandoval, son of Carlos Sandoval and Diana Hernandez.

Senior maid Jasmine Gray, daughter of Betty Gray escorted by #36 defensive end Jason Courtney, son of Kourtney Jones.

Senior maid Faith Harris, daughter of Victoria Harris, escorted by #23 running back Jed Derwin, son of Joseph Derwin V and Pamela Derwin.

Senior maid Abbie Hutto, daughter of Brian and Natalie Hutto, escorted by #9 linebacker Nohe Hernandez, son of Hamilton and Denise Hernandez.

Senior maid Janice Jacobo, daughter of Jose and Maria Jacobo, escorted by #48 defensive end Saul Urena, son of Marta Urena.

Senior maid Nuka Lor, daughter of Molly Yang and Arrow Lor, escorted by #81 wide receiver Cameron Stafford, son of Ryan and Cami Stafford.

Senior maid Olivia Moody, daughter of Josh Moody and Hannah Huffaker, escorted by #59 noseguard Justin Burton, son of Matthew and Misty Burton.

Senior maid Maggie O'Brien, daughter of Daniel O'Brien, escorted by #15 wide receiver Jordan Makto, son of Jorin and Raimond Alex.

Senior maid Ellen Slater, daughter of Kameron and Anne Slater, escorted by #42 middle linebacker George LeRoy, son of William Macintosh and Yvonne Lightfoot.

Senior maid Hailey Smith, daughter of Craig and Cecilia Smith, escorted by #17 kicker and wide receiver Lucino Romero, son of Lucino Romero and Oralia Lozano.

Senior maid Lillian Wilkie, daughter of Jason and Julie Wilkie, escorted by #10 corner Cooper Church, son of Jeremy and Holly Church.

  photo  Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette Senior maid Ava Anglin, daughter of Scott and Jenny Anglin, escorted by #24 corner and defensive back River Ward, son of Travis and Deana Ward.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette Senior maid Avery Carter, daughter of Jason and Amber Carter, escorted by #17 kicker and wide receiver Lucino Romero, son of Lucino Romero and Oralia Lozano.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette Senior maid Ellen Slater, daughter of Kameron and Anne Slater, escorted by #42 middle linebacker George LeRoy, son of William Macintosh and Yvonne Lightfoot.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette Senior maid Emma Dewey, daughter of Matthew and Andrea Dewey, escorted by #16 free safety Anthony Sandoval, son of Carlos Sandoval and Diana Hernandez.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette Senior maid Faith Harris, daughter of Victoria Harris, escorted by #23 running back Jed Derwin, son of Joseph Derwin V and Pamela Derwin.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette Senior maid Hailey Smith, daughter of Craig and Cecilia Smith, escorted by #17 kicker and wide receiver Lucino Romero, son of Lucino Romero and Oralia Lozano.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette Senior maid Isabella Anglin-Rovira, daughter of Jeff Anglin and Lorena Rovira, escorted by #77 center Brock Gold, son of Shane and Heather Johnston.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette Senior maid Janice Jacobo, daughter of Jose and Maria Jacobo, escorted by #48 defensive end Saul Urena, son of Marta Urena.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette Senior maid Jasmine Gray, daughter of Betty Gray escorted by #36 defensive end Jason Courtney, son of Kourtney Jones.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette Senior maid Lesly Baeza, daughter of Rosa Gallegos and Miguel Baeza, escorted by #60 left tackle and nose tackle Noah Race, son of Robert and Patricia Race.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette Senior maid Lillian Wilkie, daughter of Jason and Julie Wilkie, escorted by #10 corner Cooper Church, son of Jeremy and Holly Church.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette Senior maid Maggie O‚ÄôBrien, daughter of Daniel O‚ÄôBrien, escorted by #15 wide receiver Jordan Makto, son of Jorin and Raimond Alex.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette Senior maid Melanie Castaneda Cruz, daughter of Leonel and Sandra Castaneda, escorted by #5 wide receiver Quinten Motsinger, son of Nikole and Vence Motsinger.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette Senior maid Nuka Lor, daughter of Molly Yang and Arrow Lor, escorted by #81 wide receiver Cameron Stafford, son of Ryan and Cami Stafford.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/NWA Democrat-Gazette Senior maid Olivia Moody, daughter of Josh Moody and Hannah Huffaker, escorted by #59 noseguard Justin Burton, son of Matthew and Misty Burton.
  

Print Headline: 2023 Siloam Springs Homecoming Court

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Eddyline Kayaks moves headquarters to Siloam Springs
by John Magsam
2023 Siloam Springs Homecoming Court
by Graham Thomas
Arkansas property tax payments due Monday
by Staff Reports
Read the Bible
by By Oren Piper Siloam Springs
Around Town
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT