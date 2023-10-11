Anglin-Rovira crowned queen

Krystal Elmore/Special to Herald-Leader

Newly crowned Siloam Springs homecoming queen Isabella Anglin-Rovira and escort Brock Gold smile for the crowd after she was announced as the queen at Friday's homecoming assembly at Siloam Springs High School.

Krystal Elmore/Special to Herald-Leader

Newly crowned Siloam Springs homecoming queen Isabella Anglin-Rovira and escort Brock Gold smile for the crowd after she was announced as the queen at Friday's homecoming assembly at Siloam Springs High School.

Krystal Elmore/Special to Herald-Leader

Newly crowned Siloam Springs homecoming queen Isabella Anglin-Rovira and escort Brock Gold smile for the crowd after she was announced as the queen at Friday's homecoming assembly at Siloam Springs High School.

Krystal Elmore/Special to Herald-Leader