Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Newsletters Where to Buy Opinion Sports Religion Business Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anglin-Rovira crowned queen

by Krystal Elmore/Special to Herald-Leader | October 11, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Krystal Elmore/Special to Herald-Leader Newly crowned Siloam Springs homecoming queen Isabella Anglin-Rovira and escort Brock Gold smile for the crowd after she was announced as the queen at Fridays homecoming assembly at Siloam Springs High School.

Krystal Elmore/Special to Herald-Leader

Newly crowned Siloam Springs homecoming queen Isabella Anglin-Rovira and escort Brock Gold smile for the crowd after she was announced as the queen at Friday's homecoming assembly at Siloam Springs High School.

Krystal Elmore/Special to Herald-Leader

Newly crowned Siloam Springs homecoming queen Isabella Anglin-Rovira and escort Brock Gold smile for the crowd after she was announced as the queen at Friday's homecoming assembly at Siloam Springs High School.

Krystal Elmore/Special to Herald-Leader

Newly crowned Siloam Springs homecoming queen Isabella Anglin-Rovira and escort Brock Gold smile for the crowd after she was announced as the queen at Friday's homecoming assembly at Siloam Springs High School.

Krystal Elmore/Special to Herald-Leader

Print Headline: Anglin-Rovira crowned queen

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Eddyline Kayaks moves headquarters to Siloam Springs
by John Magsam
2023 Siloam Springs Homecoming Court
by Graham Thomas
Arkansas property tax payments due Monday
by Staff Reports
Read the Bible
by By Oren Piper Siloam Springs
Around Town
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT