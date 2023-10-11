Arkansas property tax payments due Monday

WESTSIDE -- The statewide deadline to pay 2022 personal and real estate taxes is Sunday, Oct. 15, but due to the deadline falling on a weekend, the due date has been extended to Monday, Oct. 16.

The payments can be made to the Benton County Collector online or in person. You can also drop your payment in a drop box at the offices listed below. All payments received by mail must be federally postmarked no later than Oct. 16.

If residents do not pay their taxes by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, there will be a 10% late fee and/or interest.

Please note the Benton County Collector's Office has moved to 2113 W. Walnut Street in Rogers. The office will be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 17, to process payments. Past-due payments will not be accepted at this location on that day. However, past-due payments will be accepted at the three other locations on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The Benton County Collector has four locations in Benton County: Bentonville, Gravette, Rogers and Siloam Springs. Please consult the Benton County Collector's Office at 479-271-1040 or the website at bentoncountyar.gov/collector for more information on payment locations and options.

Locations to pay in person:

Rogers -- Benton County Rogers Office, 2113 W Walnut Street, Rogers, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Bentonville -- 2401 SW D Street, Suite 3, Bentonville, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Gravette -- 901 First Avenue SW, Gravette, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs -- 707 Lincoln Street, Siloam Springs, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Pay online -- https://bentoncountyar.gov/collector/pay-taxes/.