Arrests and citations

Oct. 2

Christopher Ellis Miller, 49, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Jimi Lee Adams, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

George Franklin Ellis, 82, cited in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

Todd Alan Phillips, 63, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

Don Lee Mourning, 61, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 3

Derick E.J. Winford, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.

Oct. 4

Dallas Ontis Montana Rose Bierman, 27, cited in connection with assault - second degree.

Haylee Jordyn McReynolds, 23, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Kimberly Dawn Golden, 58, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Oct. 5

Victor Antonio Clemente, 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Skyler Andrew Towery, 19, arrested in connection with purchase, possession of intoxicating liquor by minor; fleeing; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Angela Christine Ritter, 46, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Dyesha Marshae Brown, 33, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Kimberly Dinette Dunn-West, 54, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Oct. 6

James Jonathan Brooks, 42, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Lonnie L. Smith, 60, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jerad William L. Lovell, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 7

Joseph Ezra Bilhartz, 25, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; disorderly conduct.

Michael Wayne Shaddox, 52, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

Guillermo Hernandez Ocampo, 34, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; no drivers license; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Adam Curry Smith, 46, arrested in connection with leaving scene of accident involving property damage only; careless/prohibitive driving; driving or boating while intoxicated.

Oct. 8

Christina Lynn Oyler, 28, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Miranda Janelle Turner, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.