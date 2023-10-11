Boys doubles teams fall in opening round

Two Siloam Springs doubles teams played Monday in the opening round of the Class 5A state tennis tournament at Rebsamen Tennis Center in Little Rock.

The Panthers' duos of Bennett Naustvik and Eli Mann, and Ezekiel Becan and Bryan Tran, were both defeated by teams from Pulaski Academy, which was hosting the tournament.

Naustvik and Mann lost 6-1, 6-0 to the Bruins' tandem of Brandon Nguyen and Nico Duina.

Becan and Tran lost 6-3, 6-1 to Pulaski Academy's team of Oscar Wang and Seth Harrison.

Both Siloam Springs teams advanced to the state tournament on Sept. 25 with a pair of victories in the 5A-West tennis tournament in Russellville to reach the semifinals.

Both were defeated in the semifinals on Sept. 26.