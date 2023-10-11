Bruins overwhelm Panthers on homecoming

Defending Class 6A state champion Pulaski Academy rolled up 555 yards of offense and put the clamps down defensively on Siloam Springs in a 60-13 victory over the Panthers on homecoming Friday at Panther Stadium.

Quarterback Brandon Cobb threw for 376 yards and five touchdowns for the No. 3 Bruins (5-1, 3-1).

Cobb threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Fiser with 10:00 left in the first quarter as Pulaski Academy took a 6-0 lead.

Charlie Cotros rushed for a two-yard touchdown to make it 12-0 later in the first quarter.

Cobb hit William Svoboda for a 25-yard touchdown for the Bruins' third touchdown of the first quarter and a 19-0 lead.

Dane Marlatt got Siloam Springs (0-7, 0-5) on the board with an 11-yard touchdown run to bring the Panthers within 19-7 in the second quarter.

Pulaski Academy answered with a 30-yard touchdown run by Chance McKindra to go up 26-7.

Siloam Springs cut the Bruins' lead to 26-13 in the second quarter when Nohe Hernandez returned an interception 44 yards for a touchdown. It was Hernandez' second pick off of the season, with the first coming at Greenwood on Sept. 15.

The Bruins responded with Cobb throwing a 43-yard touchdown pass to Fiser to take a 33-13 lead.

Pulaski Academy led 39-13 at halftime as Cobb threw his third touchdown of the first half -- a 22-yard strike to Alex Ezeldin.

Cobb and Ezeldin connected again in the third quarter on a 9-yard scoring play as the Bruins led 46-13 entering the fourth quarter.

Nate Thomas and Mason Greathouse ran for touchdowns in the fourth quarter to set the final score.

Fiser caught 11 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns, while Ezeldin had two touchdown receptions. Svoboda had four catches for 59 yards.

The Bruins combined to rush 30 times for 162 yards.

Defensively, Pulaski Academy limited Siloam Springs to just 34 yards of total offense.

The Panthers rushed 30 times for 14 total yards, and Dane Marlatt completed four of 24 passes for 20 yards.

Marlatt had 12 carries for 0 yards, while the Bruins held Panthers' leading rusher Jed Derwin to 2 yards on 14 carries. Mason Short had three yards on three carries. Fabian Lara had one rush for nine yards.

Cameron Stafford caught two passes for nine yards, while Quinten Motsinger had one reception for eight yards and Stewart Schwanginer one catch for three yards.