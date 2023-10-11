Directors discuss veto ordinance

City directors discussed a possible resolution regarding a veto issued by Mayor Judy Nation in December of last year during the city board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

City Attorney Jay Williams prepared a proposed resolution to address the veto and ratify payments made to Main Street Siloam Springs for the 2023 fiscal year.

Background

During the Dec. 6 city board meeting, the city board voted 3-2 not to extend the contract with Main Street into 2023, with then-city director Brad Burns and current directors Reid Carroll and Mindy Hunt voting to continue the contract and directors David Allen and Lesa Rissler voting against the contract.

Former city administrator Phillip Patterson explained that, because there were not four affirmative votes, the contract was not approved. Three days later, Nation issued a veto on the board's decision and sent the matter back to the city board for further review without notifying the board until the agenda was released to the public a week later.

The board would then have to vote to override the veto with a two-thirds vote (or five out of seven directors) of the board to override the veto. Rissler made a motion to override the veto, but the motion died due to the lack of a second during the Dec. 20 meeting.

Allen and Rissler said the veto was illegal because no action was taken on the Main Street contract and the mayor can only veto an item that was passed.

Rissler emailed the Arkansas Municipal League in January requesting an opinion on the mayor's veto. The Arkansas Municipal League's legal team agreed with Allen and Rissler.

A joint email was sent by Rissler to State Representative Delia Haak (R-17) and State Senator Tyler Dees (R-35) on Jan. 26 to have them present this to the Bureau of Legislative Research on the legality of the veto and the contract that came from it, according to the email from Rissler.

Rissler said Haak had told her and Dees that she would take it to the attorney general, according to a follow-up text from Rissler.

On April 18, Haak responded to Rissler's email by saying that she spoke to the Arkansas House Legal Counsel, who advised her not to request the opinion of the attorney general's office since the city had moved forward to renew the Main Street contract, according to the email from Haak.

City Director Betsy Blair reached out to State Representative Hope Duke (R-12) to approach Attorney General Tim Griffin about the legality of the veto. Griffin responded back on Aug. 16 with an opinion that supported Allen's and Rissler's claims that the veto was illegal.

During the city board meeting on Sept. 5, Saline County Attorney Clint Lancaster addressed the board, saying that he was retained by an unidentified client who wants the board to pass a resolution for the following items:

The board to pass a resolution for funds already given to Main Street Siloam Springs for the 2023 fiscal year.

The mayor is not to abuse the veto power again.

The city no longer funds Main Street Siloam Springs.

The mayor to issue a formal apology to the client.

Lancaster said the city would be sued if the client's requests were not honored. Lancaster initially gave the city a week to respond but later said he would work with them on the time frame. Lancaster even offered to draft a resolution for the board to approve to appease the client.

On Sept. 29, Griffin issued a second opinion that backed up his initial opinion about the veto but went a little deeper into how the veto process in a city administrator form of government.

Williams' resolution

Blair began the discussion on Williams' resolution by reading the new opinion from Griffin.

"So basically, we now have two Attorney General opinions saying that the mayoral veto was unlawful," Blair said. "And at this point, if there are people who still think it was lawful and it wasn't government overreach, then maybe we do need to go to a judge to decide this."

Rissler said she would like to see the resolution by Williams broken into two separate resolutions because there are two issues to consider: the veto and payments to Main Street Siloam Springs.

"We need to come up with a resolution that divides the two," Rissler said. "If you're going to keep the two together, it's either you say everything about the veto or nothing about the veto."

Williams' resolution (see BREAKOUT) outlined the two issues but only resolved the Main Street contract. Rissler went on to say that the resolution should mention that the Arkansas Municipal League did not agree, as well as the Attorney General's opinion.

Rissler also said she was okay about mentioning the veto in the resolution with the Main Street contract if then the whole story would come out.

"I don't believe in partial stories," Rissler said. "I think that's lying to the citizens, and we've covered up enough."

Allen echoed Rissler's sentiments, saying that Williams' resolution was improperly written to include the veto issue with the Main Street contract.

City Administrator Allan Gilbert said he wanted to hear from Williams. The city attorney said he was familiar with the new opinion, as well as Ryan Owsley, the deputy attorney general who wrote the opinion and respected the fact that Owsley attempted to address the arguments of the legality of the vote but felt they misapplied the law.

"The bottom line conclusion is wrong," Williams said. "And I can go through point by point. I'm not prepared to do that right now, But I will put that in writing, and I will send that to the board."

As far as the resolution is concerned, Williams said he stands by it 100 percent. Williams also said the board may or may not agree with what happened, but everything he put in the resolution is factual.

"The vote on the resolution is absolutely in no way a referendum on whether the veto was proper or improper," Williams said. "It is simply to authorize the payments that were made so that it's the new vote that removes the question of their legality."

Williams lastly said it would be in the board's best interest to pass the resolution he prepared. John Wilkerson, the chief counsel for the Arkansas Municipal League who was at the meeting to honor Haak, weighed in on the matter.

Wilkerson said he was concerned about the mayor apologizing or admitting something was illegal this early on.

"The reason I'm very hesitant to even consider an apology is the way that Mr. Lancaster has phrased the issue," Wilkerson said. "He says that after the board voted down the appropriation, the mayor vetoed it, and back to your point, board member Rissler, these are two very different issues."

Wilkerson also said the board had already appropriated the funds for Main Street when the 2023 budget was passed, so he didn't consider this an appropriation issue. He also said that he is pro-Siloam Springs and that he wants to do what is best for the city.

Rissler said as a Christian, Nation was taught to apologize for her mistakes, and that is where Rissler thinks the apology is wanted. Wilkerson reiterated that he is uneasy with Nation apologizing.

"When you look at Mr. Lancaster's letter, the context of it or the fundamental nature of it is it was an appropriation that was denied, and it wasn't," Wilkerson said. "...But what I'm saying is, if you apologize under the terms that Mr. Lancaster has provided you, I would worry that you're, in essence saying, yep, the city was illegal and this is an illegal exaction, which I don't think is what you're saying,"

Rissler then asked Williams when he received the second Attorney General's opinion. Williams said he received it the previous Friday. Rissler then asked why the board was only now learning about the opinion.

Williams said he did not have a good answer to Rissler's question.

"It was not something that occurred to me to disseminate that out the to the board," Williams said.

Rissler said the board cannot vote correctly unless it has all the facts. Williams said he understood that but said the Attorney General's opinion had not changed. This prompted Rissler to say that, when phrased like this, it seemed like the opinion was being hidden from the board.

"I just didn't realize that that was something that the board would need or care for to be provided," Williams said. "I did not consider that, and that I will apologize for."

Wilkerson said he would help the board in any way he could and would work with Lancaster on the resolutions. Allen requested that any more resolutions not involve Williams.

"He has tried and tried, and his results are not satisfactory," Allen said.

Gilbert said he would proceed as the board wants but said he would like to see Williams involved.

"I disagree since we're here because of his legal advice," Blair said. "I'm fine with Mr. Wilkerson and Mr. Lancaster."

Smiley said she thinks that Williams should be involved with Lancaster and Wilkerson. Wilkerson asked the board if he could have the discretion to handle the matter as he sees fit. Gilbert agreed.

"I believe AML has our best interest," Gilbert said. "Let's give them a shot to put this together. It'll come back to you before it goes to vote. And if you're satisfied, we will go forward. If not, we can take a different avenue at that time."

City directors also approved and heard the following items:

Presentation

Wilkerson presented State Representative Delia Haak (R-17) the Distinguished Legislator Award.

Consent Agenda

Regular meeting minutes for the Sept. 19 meeting.

Pre-agenda meeting minutes for the pre-agenda meeting on Sept. 27.

Resolution 57-23 concerning the approval of the memorandum of understanding with Runway Group.

Purchase of Type II surface material from Emery Sapp & Sons in the amount of $73,315 for the Villa View Widening Project.

Contracts and approvals

Contract and budget amendment with Tri Star Contractors for the Sager Creek Drive rebuild in the amount of $1,183,656.

Ordinances

Placing Ordinance 23-23 concerning the addition of a G-I (General Institutional) zone on its first reading.

Staff Reports

August Financials

Administrator's report