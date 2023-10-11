Manage Subscription
Eddyline Kayaks moves headquarters to Siloam Springs

by John Magsam | October 11, 2023 at 11:20 a.m.
Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Lucinda Meglemrie, of Tulsa, Okla., practices her whitewater skills at the Siloam Springs Kayak Park.

Eddyline Kayaks is moving its headquarters from Washington state to Siloam Springs and will also add local warehouse space to its operations there, the company said Thursday.

In a phone interview, Scott Holley, president and co-owner of Eddyline, said Siloam Springs was centrally located for national distribution of its kayaks, which are manufactured in Mexico. He called the city a hidden gem with a well trained, and bilingual workforce.

"It's just a great location for us," Holley said.

Eddyline's new headquarters will be in downtown Siloam Springs, and the move is expected to be completed by December with about six employees expected to be added during its first year. The company is also leasing warehouse space on Waukesha Road, near the Siloam Springs Kayak Park.

RZC Investments, based in Bentonville, acquired a minority growth equity investment in Eddyline in 2022. RZC is the investment arm of The Runway Group which was founded in 2017 by Steuart and Tom Walton, grandsons of Walmart founder Sam Walton.

Eddyline Kayaks is a manufacturer of lightweight touring and recreational kayaks and accessories and was founded in 1971.

  Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Lucinda Meglemrie, of Tulsa, Okla., practices her whitewater skills at the Siloam Springs Kayak Park.
  

