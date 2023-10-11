Healthy hygiene habits for teens

Once children start school, they should begin assuming more responsibility for bathing and brushing their teeth. Learn how you can help kids achieve their hygiene independence.

Habits formed during the school-age years are the basis for behaviors that continue throughout adulthood. As you talk with your kids about eating a nutritious diet and exercising regularly, cover hygiene basics.

Scrub up

You may think your school-aged child needs a daily bath, but according to the American Academy of Dermatology, kids between 6 and 11 who haven't gone through puberty only need to bathe at least once or twice a week. Exceptions? A bath is necessary when kids are visibly dirty, have worked up a sweat playing outside or during sporting events, or have been swimming.

Tweens should start bathing daily as puberty nears. Your child may begin puberty as early as age 8 and as late as 13 or 14. Girls often mature at earlier ages than boys. For example, girls usually begin puberty between 8 and 13, while boys typically start puberty between 9 and 14, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Your child's healthy teeth

The American Academy of Pediatrics notes that children as young as 3 can practice brushing their teeth with a pea-size amount of toothpaste, but they're not usually ready to brush without supervision until they're between 6 and 8.

Work with your young, school-aged child on teeth-cleaning basics, such as brushing the fronts and backs of their teeth, gumline and their tongue twice daily and flossing once a day. Once you're comfortable they can brush their teeth properly and without swallowing any toothpaste, you can let them brush independently.

Keep in mind, however, kids often need reminders about personal care, such as when to brush their teeth and wash their hands, until around ages 9 or 10, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Is head lice about hygiene?

Lice commonly infect preschoolers and school-aged kids between ages 3 and 11, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These insects are roughly the size of sesame seeds and spread through head-to-head contact.

Many people mistakenly believe that head lice are related to cleanliness. However, how often kids wash (or don't wash) their hair has no impact on whether they'll catch lice. Still, lice often spread among people who are in close contact, so hygienic practices can help prevent and control the spread of lice within families and classrooms.

Invest in a personal hat, helmet and facemask when your child plays sports.

Put your child's long hair in a ponytail and braid it to limit strand-to-strand transmission.

Teach children to not share combs, pillows, blankets, coats or hats.

Parents can treat head lice with topical medication, such as a medicated shampoo, but that's only one part of dealing with the problem. All bedding, stuffed animals, clothing, towels and combs a child used within the two days prior to treatment must be disinfected by soaking the items in water that's at least 130 degrees, according to the CDC. Nonwashable items, such as stuffed animals, should be sealed in an airtight bag for at least two weeks.

