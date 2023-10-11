Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Newsletters Where to Buy Opinion Sports Religion Business Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

How do I become a member of 4-H?

October 11, 2023 at 2:30 a.m.

Step 1 -- Contact the County Cooperative Extension Office (479) 444-1755 and request the 4-H clubs list.

Step 2 -- Visit clubs to see which one is right for your family. Each club is unique and meet in various locations around the county.

Step 3 -- Attend two club meetings, provide information to your club leaders and officially sign in at www.arkansas.4honline.com.

Step 4 -- Attend monthly club meetings and activities regularly to keep your membership current.

NOTE: 4-H membership is free and open to all youth ages 5-19.

Print Headline: How do I become a member of 4-H?

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Eddyline Kayaks moves headquarters to Siloam Springs
by John Magsam
2023 Siloam Springs Homecoming Court
by Graham Thomas
Arkansas property tax payments due Monday
by Staff Reports
Read the Bible
by By Oren Piper Siloam Springs
Around Town
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT