JBU men move to 4-0 in SAC play

The John Brown men's soccer team remained unbeaten in Sooner Athletic Conference play with a 2-0 win over Oklahoma Panhandle State on Saturday at Alumni Field.

Oscar Carballo scored his seventh goal of the season in the 15th minute to give JBU a 1-0 lead.

The goal was assisted by Alonso Arrieta.

The score remained 1-0 until the 90th minute when Kendal Madrigal scored his first goal of the season with assists by Alejandro Ramirez and Erick Diaz.

John Brown out shot the Aggies 18-10 with seven shots on goal to OPSU's three.

Kyle Hix made three saves on goal for JBU.

The Golden Eagles improved to 7-4 overall and 4-0 in league play with their fourth straight win.

John Brown 3, Wayland Baptist 1

Senior captain Oscar Carballo scored a goal and caused another, while freshman Joao Miranda used an acrobatic kick to net his first collegiate goal as the John Brown University men's soccer team bested Wayland Baptist (Texas), 3-1, to win its third straight on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Alumni Field.

Junior Kyle Hix made a pair of saves to move to 6-2-0 on the year, despite the clean sheet bid coming to an end in the 74th minute, and senior Erick Diaz boasted a pair of primary assists in the win.

In a matchup that saw the host Golden Eagles double up the Pioneers 6-3 in shots on goal, JBU held an overall 14-8 shooting advantage and an 8-2 margin in corner kicks.

Carballo opened the scoring midway through the first half with his team-leading sixth goal of the season after he turned the corner of the left elbow of the box off a feed from Diaz before ripping a 22-yard blast to the far upper-right corner of the bin for a 1-0 John Brown advantage.

Before the first half came to a close, Diaz dazzled on the left flank, worked around his defender and shot the ball with a perfect trajectory into a dangerous spot in the box. Miranda jumped and one-touched over WBU keeper Louis Pryce for his first collegiate tally and handing the hosts a well-needed, two-goal cushion heading into the break.

In a tighter second half, the Golden Eagles nearly made it 3-0 when junior Alejandro Ramirez came in on Pryce all alone, but Pryce came up with a big one-on-one save to keep the margin at two.

Less than a minute later, Carballo's shot toward goal was kicked directly backward into the awning goal by a Pioneer defender, bolstering the JBU lead to 3-0.

After ending the John Brown shutout, the Pioneers weren't able to attempt another shot in the final 15 minutes of action.

Up next

The Golden Eagles are back in action Saturday at Oklahoma City.