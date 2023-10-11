JBU volleyball defeats Wayland Baptist, OPSU

The John Brown volleyball team improved to 16-7 overall and 9-3 in Sooner Athletic Conference play Saturday with a 3-0 sweep (25-11, 25-17, 25-21) of Oklahoma Panhandle State inside Bill George Arena.

Savanna Riney led the Golden Eagles with 12 kills, while Erin Mullins had 10 kills and Madeline Nolan seven kills.

Morgan Fincham dished out 21 assists with Emma DeSanti contributing seven assists.

Julie Milligan had four aces, with Fincham and DeSanti each serving two aces.

Mullins led with six blocks, while Delaney Barnes had three and Riney two blocks.

Milligan led defensively with 17 digs with Mia Baedke 13 digs and Riney eight digs.

Taylore Alsaid led OPSU (3-13, 2-10) with eight kills, while Joelle LaForce had seven and Bryana Rosario six kills.

John Brown hit at a 0.273 percenatage while holding OPSU to 0.122.

John Brown 3, Wayland Baptist 1

After taking the opening two sets, the Golden Eagles bounced back from a loss in the third set to come back and finish off Wayland Baptist 25-14, 25-17, 23-25, 25-15 on Friday at Bill George Arena.

Delaney Barnes, Savanna Riney and Erin Mullins each had 10 kills to lead the Golden Eagles.

Morgan Fincham had 21 assists with Emma DeSanti 14 assists and Sara Welch six.

DeSanti had three aces, while Julie Milligan served two aces and Welch one ace.

Taylor Golmen had five blocks and Mullins four and Barnes three.

Milligan had 29 digs with Mia Baedke 11 digs and Fincham 10 digs.

Selma Sutaj led Wayland Baptist with 15 kills and 17 digs, while Fade Ogunbade had 10 kills. Valentina Bozzato had 15 digs and 15 assists, with Elizabeth Wirth leading with 16 assists.

John Brown hit at a 0.239 clip, while holding Wayland Baptist to 0.056 overall, including negative hititng percentages in the first, second and fourth sets.

Up next

John Brown was scheduled to return to action at home Tuesday against Oklahoma City. Results were not available at presstime.

JBU is back at home Wednesday against Southwestern Christian.