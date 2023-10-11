JBU women blank OPSU, Wayland Baptist

The 11th-ranked John Brown University women's soccer team remained unbeaten in Sooner Athletic Conference play Saturday with a 7-0 victory over Oklahoma Panhandle State at Alumni Field.

John Brown (10-2, 4-0) scored five goals in the first half to take a commanding 5-0 lead and added two more goals in the second half.

Rachel Stone scored a hat trick for JBU, and she had an assist, while Lauren Walter had a goal and three assists for the Golden Eagles.

Stone's hat trick was JBU's third of the season.

Walter scored the game's first goal in the eighth minute on an assist by Elise Bosma.

Walter then assisted on Julia Lambert's goal in the 25th minute as JBU took a 2-0 lead.

Stone scored the first of her three goals in the 27th minute with assists from Walter and Aubrey Winter.

Stone then scored consecutive goals in the 34th and 40th minutes with Alyssa Henderson assisting on both goals and Grace Bishop adding an assist on Stone's third goal.

Bosma scored in the 46th minute off assists by Lambert and Walter, while Henderson scored in the 88th minute on assists by Stone and Aniyah Gibbs.

JBU outshot OPSU (2-8, 0-4) 25-0 with 13 shots on goal.

JBU 5, Wayland Baptist 0

Senior Lauren Walter netted the Golden Eagles' second hat trick performance of the season, senior Rachel Stone scored just 2:15 into the match and No. 13 John Brown University women's soccer heavily out shot the visiting Pioneers in a 5-0 clean-sheet win over Wayland Baptist (Texas) on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Alumni Field.

John Brown's other hat-trick scorer on the year, sophomore Aubrey Winter, assisted on three consecutive JBU goals and freshman Zoe Roberts recorded her first collegiate point in the Golden Eagles' fourth-consecutive win.

Stone tapped in her fourth goal of the year in the third minute, a culmination of a beautiful passing play that began with Junior Elise Bosma deep in her defensive end. Bosma's boot upfield bounced through the Wayland back line as senior Gifte Pavatt ran through and gained possession. Closing in on goal, Pavatt slipped a pass to her left for Stone to deposit into the open goal just 135 seconds into the night.

Walter began her hat trick bid in the 30th minute by heading home a Winter corner service past Dayanara Torres for a 2-0 John Brown lead.

After out shooting the Pioneers 10-2 in the first half, JBU boasted an 11-3 advantage in the second half. Bosma tallied her sixth goal of the season shortly after halftime off a throw-in from Winter on the right flank. Off the bounce, Bosma ripped a shot to the near side of goal to join Winter and Walter as Golden Eagles with six or more goals on the season.

The Walter show then commenced as John Brown's leading scorer ripped a pair of goals in 1:35, off assists from Winter and Roberts, respectively. The forward now has eight goals on the season.

John Brown finished the evening with a 9-0 corner kick advantage and a 21-5 shooting edge. Sophomore Reagan Riley improved to 7-2-0 with a pair of first-half saves in the shutout.

Up next

The Golden Eagles are back in action Saturday at Oklahoma City.