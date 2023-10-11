Kansas improves to 6-0, showdown set with Kiefer

The Kansas (Okla.) Comets improved to 6-0 with a 37-20 win at Beggs (Okla.) on Friday, Oct. 6.

The Comets (3-0 District 2A-7) scored the first 22 points of the game and led 22-6 at halftime and 30-6 entering the fourth quarter.

Kansas led 8-0 after the first quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by Seneca Steele. The Comets were successful on the two-point conversion.

Zach Majors ran for a 3-yard touchdown play in the second quarter, and after another two-point conversion, Kansas led 16-0.

Max Noe returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown to go up 22-0.

Beggs got on the board with an 18-yard touchdown to make it 22-6.

Steele ran for a 6-yard touchdown in the third quarter to put Kansas up 30-6.

Beggs scored back-to-back touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull within 30-20, but the Comets answered with a 30-yard touchdown run by Paul New for a 37-20 lead.

Kansas finished with 307 yards of offense, including 237 rushing yards.

New had 145 yards on 19 carries, while Steele ran for 62 yards on 16 carries. Steele also completed six of nine passes for 70 yards.

Scrappy Glass caught three passes for 19 yards, while Noe had one catch for 21 yards, New one for 16 and Majors one for 14.

Majors and Irish Ivey each had nine tackles. Glass and Noe each had interceptions.

Kansas hosts Kiefer (6-0, 3-0) on Thursday in a battle of unbeaten teams.

Colcord 53, Commerce 24

The Hornets improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in District A-6 with a victory over Commerce.

"Good win against a well-coached, tradition rich Commerce team," said Colcord coach Ryan Kenom. "Our offense was great all night. Our defense was a little shaky in the first half, but tightened up in the second half. The win sets up a huge game this week against a much improved undefeated Wyandotte team. The winner will be in the driver's seat for the district title."

Colcord hosts Wyandotte on Thursday.

Coyle 36, Watts 18

Watts fell to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in District C-3 on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Skylar Payne completed three of six passes for 36 yards and he caught one pass for 27 yards from Colton Watts.

Devon Ford caught three passes for 36 yards.

On Sept. 29, Colton Watts rushed 10 times for 446 yards and eight touchdowns, including a 71-yard touchdown run.

Colton Watts' big night is believed to be an eight-man football record in Oklahoma and is being sent to the OSSAA to verify, according to coach Sam Kingcade.

The Engineers rushed for 532 yards as a team against Blue Jacket. Payne added five carries for 63 yards.

The Engineers host Oaks on Thursday.

Oaks 48, South Coffeyville 46

Oaks snapped a four-game losing streak and survived a wild final two minutes to hold on and beat South Coffeyville at Tucker Field in Oaks.

Oaks (2-4, 1-2) trailed 22-6 in the second quarter, but scored 36 unanswered points to take a 42-22 lead with 1:58 remaining in the game.

South Coffeyville (0-7, 0-4) scored to pull within 42-30. After South Coffeyville recovered an onside kick, the Lions scored again to pull within 42-38.

The Lions attempted another onside kick, but this time Oaks recovered.

Malakye Hawley then scored on a 47-yard touchdown run with 1:05 left to put Oaks ahead 48-38.

South Coffeyville wasn't done though. The Lions scored again to pull within 48-46. South Coffeyville attempted another onside kick, and Oaks recovered and the Warriors ran out the clock.

Hawley finished with 31 carries for 352 yards and six touchdowns. He also had a 71-yard touchdown run called back because of a penalty.

The Warriors travel to Watts on Thursday.