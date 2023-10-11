Lady Panthers sweep Alma, win at Greenbrier





Siloam Springs won two 5A-West Conference games last week as the Lady Panthers swept Alma on Tuesday and then picked up a five-set win at Greenbrier on Thursday.

The wins helped Siloam Springs improve to 5-5 in league play heading into this week's home game against Greenwood and road match Thursday at Russellville.

Siloam Springs 3, Greenbrier 2

Siloam Springs rallied from a 6-2 deficit in the fifth and final set to win Thursday at Greenbrier 22-25, 25-23, 25-16, 14-25, 15-10.

"I am so proud of the determination and fight the girls showed (Thursday) night," Siloam Springs coach Carrie Thammarath said. "Everyone played a key role from the cheering and encouraging off the court to the hustle and communication on the court. The girls are demonstrating great teamwork and strategy on and off the court to put themselves in positions where they feel confident to take a win even when the score is tight.

"Even when we were down 2-6 in the final set, they played controlled and worked together as a unit, enabling us to take the lead 9-6 and put ourselves in a good position to win the match. I am so proud of each person on this team and I am excited to keep working to reach our goals this season."

Siloam Springs got a balanced scoring effort, led by 12 kills from Jetta Broquard. Lillian Wilkie had 10 kills; Aveary Speed, nine; Story Castagna, seven; Mesa Broquard, five; and Haley Thomas, two kills.

Thomas had 32 assists and two assisted blocks. Mesa Broquard had two solo blocks and two assisted, while Wilkie had one solo and three assisted and Speed assisted twice.

Jetta Broquard served two aces, while Thomas, Trinity Collette and Chaney Stanaland each had one ace.

Collette led defensively with 24 digs, while Thomas had 17; Stanaland, 14; Cenzi Johnson, 12; and Jetta Broquard eight.

Siloam Springs 3, Alma 0

Story Castagna had 12 kills to lead Siloam Springs to a sweep of Alma 25-7, 25-14, 25-17.

Lillian Wilkie added six kills, while Jetta Broquard and Aveary Speed each had five kills and Haley Thomas three kills.

Thomas had 24 assists.

Wilkie had one solo block and three block assists, while Mesa Broquard had one solo and Speed and Thomas each with one block assist.

Thomas served four aces, while Cenzi Johnson, Natalie Ross and Chaney Stanaland each had two aces and Jetta Broquard one ace.

Trinity Collette led defensively with 11 digs, while Cenzi Johnson had seven digs, Stanaland and Thomas each with six digs and Castagna five digs.

Conway Lady Cat Invitational

The Lady Panthers went 2-2 at the Conway Lady Cat Invitational.

Siloam Springs went 1-1 in pool play, losing to Conway 25-17, 25-18 and beating Newport 25-15, 25-20.

Against Conway, Aveary Speed led with six kills, while Jetta Broquard and Story Castagna each had four kills. Natalie Ross and Jetta Broquard each led with six digs, while Jetta Broquard had three aces. Haley Thomas had 14 assists.

Speed and Lillian Wilkie each had five kills against Newport, while Thomas had 15 assists, Stanaland nine digs and Thomas aces, while Jetta Broquard had three aces.

The Lady Panthers beat Russellville in bracket play, 26-24, 25-23, including rallying in the second set.

Castagna had seven kills against Russellville, while Speed had five kills. Stanaland had 11 digs and Thomas 21 assists and Mesa Broquard two solo blocks.

The Lady Panthers lost to Valley View 25-12, 25-17 to close out the day.

Stanaland had nine digs against Valley View, while Speed had three kills and Thomas five assists.

Up next

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to host Greenwood on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs travels to Russellville on Thursday for an important 5A-West Conference match.

Krystal Elmore/Special to Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Chaney Stanaland goes after a ball against Alma on Oct. 2.



Krystal Elmore/Special to Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Lillian Wilkie (No. 9) hits a ball against Alma on Oct. 2 at Panther Activity Center in Siloam Springs.



Krystal Elmore/Special to Herald-Leader Story Castagna looks at teammates (from left) Mesa Broquard, Haley Thomas, Chaney Stanaland, Natalie Ross and Trinity Collette during the Lady Panthers' 3-0 sweep against Alma on Oct. 2 at Panther Activity Center.





