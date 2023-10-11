Obituaries

Marjorie Engel

Marjorie Beeson Engel, 78, of Eagles Mere, Pa., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2023, at a retirement home near Pittsburgh.

Marjorie (Marjorie Holmes Vandergrift Beeson) Engel was born in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 24, 1945, the daughter of Henry Robinson Beeson and June (Marjorie Holmes Vandergrift) Beeson. She graduated from Uniontown (Pa.) High School in 1963 and attended Mansfield College before moving to Washington, D.C., to work for Riggs Bank. Her father was an attorney who, in World War II, was a P-38 Lightning pilot and who earned a Distinguished Flying Cross and an Air Medal with six Oak Leaf Clusters. Her mother was a director in community theater, an entrepreneur who bought properties and restored them, as well as being a top notch cook. Marjorie was a descendant of Captain Jacob Jay Vandegrift of Pittsburgh, for whom Vandergrift, Pa., was named.

She met Steven R. Engel, the love of her life, while in Washington, D.C., and they were married in Eagles Mere, PA, on May 27, 1967. During 20 years of military service, Steve and Marjorie lived in Panama, Arizona, Massachusetts and Maryland. After Steve's Army retirement, they lived in North Carolina. In 1984, they returned to Eagles Mere to manage Carousel Cottage (formerly Flora Villa Inn) with her children, Gus and Mimi, and her mother, June. Overseeing Carousel, Marjorie assumed many roles, from top chef, gardener and reservationist to wife, mother and daughter. They briefly lived in Williamsport and North Carolina before returning to and retiring in Eagles Mere in 2006. Marjorie was an avid game player who loved to play bridge, scrabble and bingo, and would attempt to enlist anyone within reach to join her in a game. She loved the community of Eagles Mere.

Marjorie was predeceased by her parents; husband, Steve; and brother, George Robinson "Rob" Beeson.

She is survived by her daughter, Mimi; her son, Gus and his wife Annie and their children, Will, Rory and Jack; her brother, Richard Hoe and his wife Lynne; and her sister-in-law, Rob's wife, Laurie Mitchell Beeson. Also surviving are her brothers-in-law, Michael (wife Linda) and Allen (wife Deniece) Engel; and her sister-in-law, Francis Turman (husband Lee).

A memorial celebration of her life will take place August 2024 in Eagles Mere. Marjorie was a cat lover and adopted many cats throughout her life – beginning at an early age when they followed her home from school and she would ask to keep them. If you would like to make a donation in Marjorie's name, please send it to the Bradford Country Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, 28412 Route 220, Ulster, PA 18850.

Arrangements by John A. Freyvogel Sons, Inc. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com).