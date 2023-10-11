OPINION: SSSD fleet full of good bus drivers

Random Reflections

*It occurred to me after having written about thankfulness for receiving special recognition for bus driving last week, that I neglected to mention the most important rationale for doing what I do.

Kids.

I love kids. I love working with kids. I love transporting kids. I spent thirty-eight years teaching kids, and at the end of that time, I honestly felt like I could have gone for another thirty-eight, had it not been for certain "peripheral" issues that people my age just don't have time for.

But I still love kids, and that is why I'm still driving a bus. It keeps me young at heart, by allowing me to plug in to the energy that is so pervasive in the young people around me. It may not be the fountain of youth, but it's the next best thing.

*As of this writing, the University of Arkansas football team is 2-4, the latest loss coming to Ole Miss. Things are starting to look bleak for the rest of the season, and many Hog fans have already thrown in the towel.

And just as many Hog fans have the perfect solution to the woeful situation: fire the head coach.

Now I understand the frustration the faithful followers of Razorback football are feeling. I feel it myself. But getting rid of Sam Pittman may create more problems than it fixes.

The advocates of the "scorched-earth" approach to disappointing football always seem to think their next coach will be like Nick Saban. Unfortunately, their next coach usually turns out to be more like Chad Morris.

My greatest fear is Arkansas football going into the wilderness for another ten years. I'd like to avoid that, if possible. Some of us don't have that long to live.

*My wife informed me a while back that the National Weather Service, many leading almanacs, and even persimmon seeds are predicting a very cold and very wet winter. I have no reason to doubt that, although I'm sure at some point I'll make the observation that it shouldn't be so cold, with global warning and all, and some snarky know-it-all will retort, "Weather isn't climate." Then I'll come back with, "Maybe somebody should tell the folks at The Weather Channel, who just told me that a ten minute shower in west Texas is a sure sign of catastrophic climate change." And then it'll be on.

Anyway, a word of caution to parents out there. According to new state law, "snow days" will no longer be managed through the use of AMI (alternative methods of instruction). They will have to be made up with "in person" student days tacked on later in the year. What that means is that if there is an extended period of hazardous winter weather, the school year could be extended as well.

Which also means you may want to push back that vacation you had scheduled for the last week of May or the first week of June.

*Until next time, I leave you with the most important winter-weather guidance I ever received, which I first heard at the age of 6: "Don't eat yellow snow."

Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and is currently a large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (Okay, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at dougcha[email protected]. The opinions expressed are those of the author.