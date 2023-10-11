Panthers place third at Springdale Schools Invitational

The Siloam Springs varsity boys cross country team placed third overall out of six teams in the large school division of the Springdale Schools Invitational on Saturday.

Bentonville won the meet with 32 points, followed by Springdale Har-Ber 41, Siloam Springs 67, Springdale High 126, Don Tyson School of Innovation 131 and Rogers Heritage 163.

Nathan Hawbaker placed fourth overall at 16:19.47 seconds with Chance Cunningham placing fifth at 16:25.38 and Gaige Thompson 19th at 17:05.97.

"Nate definitely ran well," said head coach Sharon Jones. "Chance has been consistently pacing behind him. They are a solid front pair."

Corbett Stephenson finished 27th at 17:30.87, while Sebastian Romero was 43rd at 18:05.55 (PR), Cooper Bunker 56th at 18:38.31 and Noah Granderson 57th at 18:39.03 to complete the Panthers' top seven scores.

Jakin Matchell ran a time of 18:39.30 (PR), while Blake Kuykendall finished at 18:52.47, Elliott Jones 19:06.15, Zane Pickering 19:12.69, Morgan Lloyd 20:58.71 and Max Roebuck 21:26.79.

"Our freshman stepped up again and improved their 5K times," Jones said. "Gaige is running crazy good, very special runner to run that fast as a freshman. Corbett's been golden for us, another great run for him. Sebastian PRed and almost broke 18. We need him and Blake to do just that. Cooper, Noah, and Jakin all came in together with solid times. For Jakin, it was a personal record by 25 sec. He is still getting into shape since joining the team late. Zane, Elliott, Morgan, and Max also set new PRs. Max improved by 1:25, also joined the team late with Jakin and is still getting into race shape."

Varsity girls

The Lady Panthers finished third out of three teams in the varsity girls race.

Bentonville took first place at 24 points, while Springdale Har-Ber was second at 44 and Siloam Springs 72.

Amelie Seauve led the Lady Panthers with a seventh-place finish of 20:30.29, with Claire Jagger 11th at 21:12.53 and Sawyer Smith 23rd at 22:57.47.

"Amelie Seauve debuted a legit 5K," Jones said. "She was our junior high individual conference champ last year as an eighth grader. We moved her and Sawyer up last week for the Chile Pepper but, because of the hot temperatures, were only allowed to run a 2-mile race. Running a 20:30.29 in her first 5K of the season is incredible, a minute faster than her Chile Pepper time last year.

"Senior Claire Jagger also had a great race. She PRed by 16 seconds for a 21:12.53. She's proven to be a great leader in meets and practices, always working hard."

Avery Carter ran a PR time of 22:58.13, while Ava Scarberough was 34th at 24:16.28 (PR), Ava Jones 43rd at 25:42.20 (PR) and Haylee Fox 45th at 26:06.68 to complete the Lady Panthers' top seven scores.

Fox has been working to overcome an injury, Jones said.

"I have to respect her hard work, resilience and great attitude," Jones said of Fox. "She's been serving the team as a manager, doing whatever we needed and being there for her team, while at the same time getting treatments from Coach Nitz, swimming and slowly beginning to run again. This was her first race back since state last year. She's still out of shape but getting better every day."

Liz Humphries ran a time of 26:40.25, and Malia Lykins finished at 26:44.93.

Junior high boys

Siloam Springs finished eighth overall in the junior high boys race.

The Panthers had 19 personal records set Saturday.

Bentonville High won the meet with 30 points, followed by Bentonville Fulbright, 54; Bentonville Washington, 100; Springdale Central, 105; Fayetteville Woodland, 139; Springdale Southwest, 159; Fayetteville Ramay, 193; Siloam Springs, 208; Don Tyson School of Innovation, 309; Springdale Lakeside, 261; and Springdale George, 362.

Parker Watson finished 43rd at 11:49.43 (PR), while River Hall was 45th at 11:52.58 (PR) and Nico Lloyd 47th at 11:54.44.

Zane Ellington placed 70th at 12:16.28 with Truett Cunningham finishing 73rd at 12:21.17, Melvin Chavez 74th at 12:21.43 (PR) and Roman Dees 83rd at 12:33.80 (PR) to complete the Panthers' top seven scores.

"Parker Watson stepped into the lead position this week improving 37 seconds," Jones said. "He's had a great summer and has improved every single meet so far.

"River Hall, Nico Lloyd, Zane Ellington, Truett Cunningham, Melvin Chavez and Roman Dees are also solid competitors. They are always up front."

Nathan Palmer ran a 12:57.95 (PR), followed by Coleson Blackfox, 13:14.42 (PR); Kale Jackson, 13:14.53 (PR); Kobe Rogers, 13:14.65 (PR); Cooper Watson, 13:17.09 (PR); Efrain Garcia, 13:20.53 (PR); Eli Nofire, 13:36.67 (PR); Oliver Posey, 13:39.08 (PR); Kolson Rogers, 13:42.28 (PR); Timber Borkert, 13:44.62 (PR); Gabe Stephens, 13:49.49 (PR); and Leo Hernandez, 13:58.30.

Also running for Siloam Springs were Miles Christians, 14:36.13 (PR); Waylon Lackey, 15:19.15; Drake Turner ,15:24.02 (PR); Jude Stratman, 15:41.74 (PR); Crosby Beeks, 17:03.62 (PR); Jonathan Green, 17:31.54 (season best); and Braxton Flores, 18:30.01.

Junior high girls

Siloam Springs took seventh place overall in the junior high girls meet.

Bentonville Fulbright won first place with 41 points, followed by Bentonville Washington, 66; Fayetteville Woodland, 79; Fayetteville Ramay, 103; Bentonville High, 109; Springdale Central, 124; Siloam Springs, 221; Don Tyson School of Innovation, 225; Springdale Lakeside, 278; and Springdale Southwest, 308.

Kagean Vandyke placed 33rd for the Lady Panthers with a time of 13:24.57, while Hannah Luttrell was 59th at 14:40.74 and Natalie Nichols, 63rd at 14:50.45.

"Kagean Vandyke, only a seventh grader, led the junior high girls team again," Jones said. "She is tiny and truly fun to watch. She didn't have her best race. She came in slow at the mile split but ran a solid second mile. Hannah Luttrell was a pleasant surprise, finishing 47 seconds faster than her previous best.

"Five other girls also PRed. Ashlyn Salinas by 33 seconds, Natalie Nichols and Anne Claborn both by 54 seconds, Jane Anglin by 59 seconds," Jones said. "That was exciting to see our top girls run so well. Maia DeSpain and Mataya Lykins also improved by 27 seconds and 1:42 (respectively)."

Anne Claborn took 64th at 14:51.42 (PR), while Jane Anglin was 70th at 14:59.91 (PR), Ashlyn Salinas, 82nd at 15:24.69 (PR) and Brayleigh Scarberough at 18:18.42 to complete the Lady Panthers' top seven scores.

Maia Despain ran a time of 18:34.17, while Sidney Burns finished at 18:53.31 and Mataya Lykins 19:20.91 .