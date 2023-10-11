Read the Bible

"The Holy Bible was written by men divinely inspired and is God's revelation of Himself to man. It is a perfect treasure of divine instruction. It has God for its author, salvation for its end and truth, without any mixture of error, for its matter." From the Southern Baptist Convention Statement of Beliefs.

Biblical inerrancy is a standard belief emphasized by most Protestant churches. This comes from the Assemblies of God, "We understand the Bible to be the very Word of God. Being without error and completely truthful, the Scriptures are absolutely trustworthy."

Moses rhetorically asked all the unwise people, "Is he not your Father, your Creator, who made you and formed you?" Exodus 32:6. King David, "For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother's womb." Psalm 139:13. See also; Psalm 119:73; Isaiah 49:5; Job 31:15; Jeremiah 1:5.

Christians cite these passages as proof that God creates each individual person in the womb. Now this;

"WE AFFIRM that those born with a physical disorder of sex development are created in the image of God and have dignity and worth equal to all other image-bearers. They are acknowledged by our Lord Jesus in his words about "eunuchs who were born that way from their mother's womb. (Matthew 19:12). With all others they are welcome as faithful followers of Jesus Christ and should embrace their biological sex insofar as it may be known." This is Article 6 of the Baptist Nashville Statement. Google, "Beliefs Southwestern" and check it!

So, God creates some people with sex deformities, also some blind, some mute and some deaf. (Exodus 4:11). God deliberately creates all birth defects. Isaiah 44:24, "This is what the Lord says-- your Redeemer, who formed you in the womb: I am the Lord, the Maker of all things."

"No eunuch is to enter the congregation of God. No bastard is to enter the congregation of God, even to the tenth generation, nor any of his children." Deuteronomy 23:1-2 The Message. But "God does not show favoritism" Acts 10:34.

God endorses slavery and the beating of slaves throughout the Bible, even Jesus! (See Luke 12:47-48). Doesn't slavery contradict Jesus' Golden Rule?

Will all the Christian slave owners and slaves who otherwise qualify, live together happily ever after in Heaven with the Lord?

"Only simpletons believe everything they're told!" Proverbs 14:15a. NLT.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs