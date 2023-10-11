Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Newsletters Where to Buy Opinion Sports Religion Business Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Showing off their projects

by Marc Hayot | October 11, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Carson Fields won Best of Show for his blueberry muffins at the Benton County Fair.

Photo submitted Carson Fields won Best of Show for his blueberry muffins at the Benton County Fair.

Photo submitted Carson Fields won Best of Show for his blueberry muffins at the Benton County Fair.

Photo submitted Carson Fields won Best of Show for his blueberry muffins at the Benton County Fair.

Photo submitted Four-H kids gear up for the annual fundraiser at the Benton County Fair.

Photo submitted Four-H kids gear up for the annual fundraiser at the Benton County Fair.

Photo submitted Four-H kids gear up for the annual fundraiser at the Benton County Fair.

Photo submitted Addison Fields proudly displays her rabbit Clover at the Benton County Fair. Fields won the Grand Champion ribbon for her efforts.

Photo submitted Addison Fields proudly displays her rabbit Clover at the Benton County Fair. Fields won the Grand Champion ribbon for her efforts.

Photo submitted Addison Fields proudly displays her rabbit Clover at the Benton County Fair. Fields won the Grand Champion ribbon for her efforts.

Photo submitted Haden Gunsaulis shows his steer at the Benton County Fair. Gunsaulis was one of the winners of the livestock judging contest.

Photo submitted Haden Gunsaulis shows his steer at the Benton County Fair. Gunsaulis was one of the winners of the livestock judging contest.

Photo submitted Haden Gunsaulis shows his steer at the Benton County Fair. Gunsaulis was one of the winners of the livestock judging contest.

Photo submitted Oren McLeod is all smiles for earning a blue ribbon at the Benton County Pullet Show.

Photo submitted Oren McLeod is all smiles for earning a blue ribbon at the Benton County Pullet Show.

Photo submitted Molly Jones and Vivian Bohach are busy assembling their aquarium sculpture at the Benton County Fair.

Photo submitted Molly Jones and Vivian Bohach are busy assembling their aquarium sculpture at the Benton County Fair.

Photo submitted Molly Jones and Vivian Bohach are busy assembling their aquarium sculpture at the Benton County Fair.

Photo submitted Sawyer Jones practices his speech on Coyotes and Turkey Vultures at a 4-H Club meeting.

Photo submitted Sawyer Jones practices his speech on Coyotes and Turkey Vultures at a 4-H Club meeting.

Photo submitted Elisabeth Bohach had fun harvesting carrots in her own raised bed.

Photo submitted Elisabeth Bohach had fun harvesting carrots in her own raised bed.

Photo submitted Elisabeth Bohach had fun harvesting carrots in her own raised bed.

Photo submitted Jaden Smith earned a blue ribbon for his stem project at the Benton County Fair.

Photo submitted Jaden Smith earned a blue ribbon for his stem project at the Benton County Fair.

Photo submitted Jaden Smith earned a blue ribbon for his stem project at the Benton County Fair.

Austin Smith is all smiles as he displays his First Place ribbon for his corn cob craft at the Benton County Fair.

Austin Smith is all smiles as he displays his First Place ribbon for his corn cob craft at the Benton County Fair.

Photo submitted Oren McLeod is all smiles for earning a blue ribbon at the Benton County Pullet Show.

Photo submitted Sawyer Jones practices his speech on Coyotes and Turkey Vultures at a 4-H Club meeting.

Austin Smith is all smiles as he displays his First Place ribbon for his corn cob craft at the Benton County Fair.

photo Photo submitted Four-H kids gear up for the annual fundraiser at the Benton County Fair.
photo Photo submitted Addison Fields proudly displays her rabbit Clover at the Benton County Fair. Fields won the Grand Champion ribbon for her efforts.
photo Photo submitted Haden Gunsaulis shows his steer at the Benton County Fair. Gunsaulis was one of the winners of the livestock judging contest.
photo Photo submitted Oren McLeod is all smiles for earning a blue ribbon at the Benton County Pullet Show.
photo Photo submitted Molly Jones and Vivian Bohach are busy assembling their aquarium sculpture at the Benton County Fair.
photo Photo submitted Sawyer Jones practices his speech on Coyotes and Turkey Vultures at a 4-H Club meeting.
photo Photo submitted Elisabeth Bohach had fun harvesting carrots in her own raised bed.
photo Photo submitted Jaden Smith earned a blue ribbon for his stem project at the Benton County Fair.
photo Austin Smith is all smiles as he displays his First Place ribbon for his corn cob craft at the Benton County Fair.

Print Headline: Showing off their projects

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Eddyline Kayaks moves headquarters to Siloam Springs
by John Magsam
2023 Siloam Springs Homecoming Court
by Graham Thomas
Arkansas property tax payments due Monday
by Staff Reports
Read the Bible
by By Oren Piper Siloam Springs
Around Town
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT