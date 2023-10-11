Showing off their projects

Photo submitted Carson Fields won Best of Show for his blueberry muffins at the Benton County Fair.

Photo submitted Carson Fields won Best of Show for his blueberry muffins at the Benton County Fair.

Photo submitted Carson Fields won Best of Show for his blueberry muffins at the Benton County Fair.

Photo submitted Four-H kids gear up for the annual fundraiser at the Benton County Fair.

Photo submitted Four-H kids gear up for the annual fundraiser at the Benton County Fair.

Photo submitted Four-H kids gear up for the annual fundraiser at the Benton County Fair.

Photo submitted Addison Fields proudly displays her rabbit Clover at the Benton County Fair. Fields won the Grand Champion ribbon for her efforts.

Photo submitted Addison Fields proudly displays her rabbit Clover at the Benton County Fair. Fields won the Grand Champion ribbon for her efforts.

Photo submitted Addison Fields proudly displays her rabbit Clover at the Benton County Fair. Fields won the Grand Champion ribbon for her efforts.

Photo submitted Haden Gunsaulis shows his steer at the Benton County Fair. Gunsaulis was one of the winners of the livestock judging contest.

Photo submitted Haden Gunsaulis shows his steer at the Benton County Fair. Gunsaulis was one of the winners of the livestock judging contest.

Photo submitted Haden Gunsaulis shows his steer at the Benton County Fair. Gunsaulis was one of the winners of the livestock judging contest.

Photo submitted Oren McLeod is all smiles for earning a blue ribbon at the Benton County Pullet Show.

Photo submitted Oren McLeod is all smiles for earning a blue ribbon at the Benton County Pullet Show.

Photo submitted Molly Jones and Vivian Bohach are busy assembling their aquarium sculpture at the Benton County Fair.

Photo submitted Molly Jones and Vivian Bohach are busy assembling their aquarium sculpture at the Benton County Fair.

Photo submitted Molly Jones and Vivian Bohach are busy assembling their aquarium sculpture at the Benton County Fair.

Photo submitted Sawyer Jones practices his speech on Coyotes and Turkey Vultures at a 4-H Club meeting.

Photo submitted Sawyer Jones practices his speech on Coyotes and Turkey Vultures at a 4-H Club meeting.

Photo submitted Elisabeth Bohach had fun harvesting carrots in her own raised bed.

Photo submitted Elisabeth Bohach had fun harvesting carrots in her own raised bed.

Photo submitted Elisabeth Bohach had fun harvesting carrots in her own raised bed.

Photo submitted Jaden Smith earned a blue ribbon for his stem project at the Benton County Fair.

Photo submitted Jaden Smith earned a blue ribbon for his stem project at the Benton County Fair.

Photo submitted Jaden Smith earned a blue ribbon for his stem project at the Benton County Fair.

Austin Smith is all smiles as he displays his First Place ribbon for his corn cob craft at the Benton County Fair.

Austin Smith is all smiles as he displays his First Place ribbon for his corn cob craft at the Benton County Fair.

Photo submitted Oren McLeod is all smiles for earning a blue ribbon at the Benton County Pullet Show.

Photo submitted Sawyer Jones practices his speech on Coyotes and Turkey Vultures at a 4-H Club meeting.

Austin Smith is all smiles as he displays his First Place ribbon for his corn cob craft at the Benton County Fair.

Photo submitted Four-H kids gear up for the annual fundraiser at the Benton County Fair.



Photo submitted Addison Fields proudly displays her rabbit Clover at the Benton County Fair. Fields won the Grand Champion ribbon for her efforts.



Photo submitted Haden Gunsaulis shows his steer at the Benton County Fair. Gunsaulis was one of the winners of the livestock judging contest.



Photo submitted Oren McLeod is all smiles for earning a blue ribbon at the Benton County Pullet Show.



Photo submitted Molly Jones and Vivian Bohach are busy assembling their aquarium sculpture at the Benton County Fair.



Photo submitted Sawyer Jones practices his speech on Coyotes and Turkey Vultures at a 4-H Club meeting.



Photo submitted Elisabeth Bohach had fun harvesting carrots in her own raised bed.



Photo submitted Jaden Smith earned a blue ribbon for his stem project at the Benton County Fair.

