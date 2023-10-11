Western Benton County Broadband public input meeting Wednesday, Oct. 11

A Broadband Public Input Meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 700 N. Progress Avenue in Siloam Springs, in the Siloam Springs School District Seminar Room. Glen Howie, director of the Arkansas State Broadband Office, and Barry Moehring, Benton County Judge, will be among the presenters.

Attendees are invited to provide feedback on the current state of internet access, speed, and cost in Western Benton County. The program will collect firsthand feedback from local residents and businesses about what the state can do to improve high-speed internet access across Benton County. Benton County, AR Connect, Western Benton County Partnership and the Siloam Springs School District have partnered together to host the meeting.

In addition to attending the public input meeting held in Siloam Springs, the Arkansas State Broadband Office will begin a public comment period in October 2023, at which point the office will use suggestions from Arkansans to create an updated draft proposal to address broadband.