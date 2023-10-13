Herald Leader Obituaries Oct. 12-18, 2023

Marjorie Engel

Marjorie Beeson Engel, 78, of Eagles Mere, Pa., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2023, at a retirement home near Pittsburgh.

Marjorie (Marjorie Holmes Vandergrift Beeson) Engel was born in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 24, 1945, the daughter of Henry Robinson Beeson and June (Marjorie Holmes Vandergrift) Beeson. She graduated from Uniontown (Pa.) High School in 1963 and attended Mansfield College before moving to Washington, D.C., to work for Riggs Bank. Her father was an attorney who, in World War II, was a P-38 Lightning pilot and who earned a Distinguished Flying Cross and an Air Medal with six Oak Leaf Clusters. Her mother was a director in community theater, an entrepreneur who bought properties and restored them, as well as being a top notch cook. Marjorie was a descendant of Captain Jacob Jay Vandegrift of Pittsburgh, for whom Vandergrift, Pa., was named.

She met Steven R. Engel, the love of her life, while in Washington, D.C., and they were married in Eagles Mere, PA, on May 27, 1967. During 20 years of military service, Steve and Marjorie lived in Panama, Arizona, Massachusetts and Maryland. After Steve's Army retirement, they lived in North Carolina. In 1984, they returned to Eagles Mere to manage Carousel Cottage (formerly Flora Villa Inn) with her children, Gus and Mimi, and her mother, June. Overseeing Carousel, Marjorie assumed many roles, from top chef, gardener and reservationist to wife, mother and daughter. They briefly lived in Williamsport and North Carolina before returning to and retiring in Eagles Mere in 2006. Marjorie was an avid game player who loved to play bridge, scrabble and bingo, and would attempt to enlist anyone within reach to join her in a game. She loved the community of Eagles Mere.

Marjorie was predeceased by her parents; husband, Steve; and brother, George Robinson "Rob" Beeson.

She is survived by her daughter, Mimi; her son, Gus and his wife Annie and their children, Will, Rory and Jack; her brother, Richard Hoe and his wife Lynne; and her sister-in-law, Rob's wife, Laurie Mitchell Beeson. Also surviving are her brothers-in-law, Michael (wife Linda) and Allen (wife Deniece) Engel; and her sister-in-law, Francis Turman (husband Lee).

A memorial celebration of her life will take place August 2024 in Eagles Mere. Marjorie was a cat lover and adopted many cats throughout her life – beginning at an early age when they followed her home from school and she would ask to keep them. If you would like to make a donation in Marjorie's name, please send it to the Bradford Country Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, 28412 Route 220, Ulster, PA 18850.

Stinchcomb



Bud Stinchcomb

Bud Howard Stinchcomb, 77, of West Siloam Springs, Okla., passed away Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

Bud was born on Dec. 13, 1945, in Siloam Springs. He was a son of Osie Stinchcomb and Millie Ruth Garrett Stinchcomb. He married Linda Sue Perry on Dec. 30, 1965, in Tulsa.

Bud was an electrician by trade for many years; he then went to work for Lowes for approximately 15 years before his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, loved farming, and especially loved his family. He was a member of Solid Rock Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Glenn and Ray; and two sisters, Zona and Joyce.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Stinchcomb of the home; four children, Bud Stinchcomb and wife Dianna of Bella Vista, Diane Parks of Bella Vista, Michele Smith and husband Ron of Bentonville and Tod Stinchcomb of Bentonville; a brother, Bob Stinchcomb and wife Joan of Fort Gibson, Okla.; a sister, Mary Ruth McCoy of Houston; three grandchildren, Kaylin Griffin, Tanner Parks and Kristen Parks; along with a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral service will begin immediately after the visitation at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel. Pastor Richard Corn will officiate the service, with burial being conducted at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Lung Association, www.lung.org.

Henderson



Bonnie Henderson

Bonnie Arrington Henderson, of Camden, died on the eve of her 90th birthday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Siloam Springs. She was born to Lemuel and Clera (Rogers) Arrington on Oct. 11, 1933, in Troy.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years, Herbert Henderson; and her brother, Harry Arrington.

She is survived by her children, Taryn Parker and husband Marc of Siloam Springs, Dawn Henderson of Camden, and Troy Henderson and wife Charlotte of Siloam Springs; a brother, Larry Arrington and wife Carolyn; a brother-in-law, Charles Henderson; and a sister-in-law, Ann Arrington. She is lovingly remembered as "Muner" by four grandchildren, Kirby Lynch and spouse Ryan, Tori Kear and spouse Jeff, Marsh Henderson, and Cymber Arnold and spouse Garrett. She will be dearly missed by her four great-grandchildren, Parker, Anderson, Kinley and Benton.

Bonnie was a faithful member of the Washington Street Church of Christ, where she taught Bible classes and helped with vacation Bible school. She and Herbert were known for their hospitality over the years and opened their home to many friends, family, gospel preachers and exchange students.

The family wishes to express their grateful appreciation to Dr. Dan Martin for his excellent management of Bonnie's heath issues, along with the ladies of Good Shepherd Senior Care and Circle of Life Hospice whose skilled and loving care of Bonnie gave her and her family comfort and support until the very end.

Visitation will be 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Proctor Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Cemetery in Troy.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Florida College, 119 N. Glen Arven Ave., Temple Terrace, FL 33617; or Maul Road Extension Homemakers Club, 2708 Mt. Holly Road, Camden, AR 71701; or St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

