Around town

Cyber Security and QuickBooks training

The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free cyber security course from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 27 and a free QuickBooks course from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 30. Both courses will be held in the chamber board room and will also be available on Zoom.

Rotary Club turns 100

The Rotary Club of Siloam Springs will turn 100 this year. A celebration will be held from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at Simmons Great Hall.

Award recipients will be Mark Simmons, who will receive the Service Above Self Award and Dick Trammel, who will receive the Rotary Impact Award.

Tickets will be $ 50 per person and are available at www.eventbrite.com or by calling Mary Nolan at (479) 228-1470.

Library Bookstore seeks volunteers

The bookstore at the Siloam Springs Public Library seeks volunteers to work in the store operated by the Friends of the Library organization. Volunteers work one, three-hour shift every other week. For more information call (479) 524-6074 and leave a call-back message.

Bookstore at the Library

The Bookstore at the Siloam Springs Public Library is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Donations of used books and DVD's in good condition are always welcomed. The bookstore is operated by Friends of the Library and all proceeds are used to benefit the library. Everyone is welcome to come and shop, but children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Friends of the Library seeks and welcomes new members who desire to join its organization and further its mission by volunteering or fundraising. Information about membership is available at the library.

Bridge Club

Siloam Springs Bridge Club meets to play bridge at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month.

The club is seeking new players who have a basic knowledge of the game. There are no membership fees. For more information call (479) 524-6074 and leave a call-back message.

SSRH Auxiliary seeking volunteers

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Auxiliary is looking for volunteers for the information desk, gift shop, SAC and labor and deliver department. The auxiliary offers an opportunity to help the community while working three or four hours a week. Stop by the front desk of the hospital for an application, or call Diane Miller at (479) 957-5032 for more information.

Volunteer needed

The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center needs a Meals on Wheels volunteer to deliver every other Thursday. The route is local and takes about an hour to complete. Please call (479) 524-5735 for details.

Manna Center

The Manna Center operates a thrift store, which is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds from sales of donated items help fund the pantry. Clients are able to shop on vouchers at no cost. Donations of household items, small appliances and gently used clothing are accepted during business hours.

The emergency food pantry is open from 9 a.m to 11:30 a.m. Currently mobile outreach programs include small communities around Northwest Arkansas and Northeast Oklahoma in addition to the main campus at 670 Heritage Court in Siloam Springs.

Volunteers are always welcome in both the pantry and thrift store. To volunteer or for more information contact Marla or Laura at (479) 524-9825.

Senior Activity Center

The Siloam Senior Activity Center has a game room with two pool tables, a shuffleboard table and other game tables. If you are interested in dominoes or cards, call and get your name on the list and the Senior Center will arrange play times. The Senior Center also does monthly field trips, group shopping trips and going out to eat for ages 60 and older. A lunch menu and activities calendar can be found on the center's Facebook page -- search Siloam Springs Activity and Wellness Center. For more information, call (479) 524-5735.

American Legion Bingo

Each Monday night, except for the first Monday of each month, there is American Legion Bingo at the American Legion Community Hall (Community Building) in downtown Siloam Springs. Doors open at 5 p.m. and early bird games start at 5:30 p.m., followed by regular games at 6:30 p.m. Participants must be 18 years old to play for money, but young families are welcome. There are various prizes for which tickets can be purchased including raffles and 50/50 drawings. The Ladies Auxiliary offers concession items for sale. Covid protocols are in place.

Tornado Siren Testing

The city of Siloam Springs has changed the testing day for the outdoor warning system to 1 p.m. on the first Monday of the month. In the past, testing has taken place on Friday. First Monday testing will give city staff time to make repairs immediately if they are needed. Should cloudy weather, rain or other inclement weather occur on a test day, testing will be delayed one day, until completed.

Fire Department feedback

The Siloam Springs Fire Department offers an Emergency Medical Services Customer Survey that allows individuals who have been treated by a city ambulance to provide honest and confidential feedback about their experience.

"Our goal is to constantly strive to improve the quality of the services that we provide to the citizens," said Siloam Springs Fire Department Chief Jeremey Criner. "The feedback that we receive will be an integral part of our quality improvement program."

If you've had any interaction with the city's EMS crews, please take a few minutes to fill out the EMS Customer Survey located on the Fire Department page of the City's website, www.siloamsprings.com/199/Fire.

Dogwood Literacy Council

The Dogwood Literacy Council is in need of volunteers who would like to become a tutor. Training and materials will be provided. For more information, contact Charlie at (479) 524-4009.

Make your home safe and accessible

Kind at Heart Ministries is offering help to make homes "safe and accessible" with ramps, widened doors and handrails. Financial assistance may be available. For more information, contact (479) 373-6281 between the hours of 1 and 5 p.m. or email [email protected].

Tailwaggers seeks volunteers, donations

Tailwaggers is seeking volunteers to walk dogs and socialize cats at the city animal shelter. They are also in need of donations of chewies, rawhides, cat toys and dog harnesses for the animal shelter. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter at 1300 E. Ashley St. Call (479) 238-3612 for more information.