Golden Eagles continue dominance over Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Behind a commanding 12-0 shooting advantage in the first half and sophomore Aubrey Winter's seventh goal of the season just 3 minutes, 49 seconds into the afternoon, the No. 10 John Brown University women's soccer team enjoyed a 3-0 victory over Oklahoma City University on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Brian Harvey Field for its sixth win in a row.

Senior Emily Dobbins moved to 4-0-0 on the season with a pair of second-half saves, while seniors Lauren Walter and Rachael Stone each scored in the second stanza to cement a 14-match streak in which the Stars have been unable to knock off John Brown, dating back to 2013.

Junior Elise Bosma's cross into the box in the fourth minute was intercepted by Walter before OCU keeper Gemma Harvey could scoop up the service. Walter dumped it back to the top of the box where freshman Summer Holmes' directed a kick to the back post. Winter came roaring toward goal and buried the shot just yards from the awning goal for her seventh of the season.

While the Golden Eagles (11-2-0, 5-0-0 Sooner Athletic) paraded to the corner flag the entirety of the first half -- mounting 10 service attempts from the corner -- the scoring ended with Winter in the first period.

But, under six minutes into the second half, Walter enacted a perfect give-and-go with freshman Julia Lambert through the middle of the OCU back line on a counter-attack to double the visitors' advantage. Lambert threaded the Stars defense, and Walter ran onto the pass in perfect timing before depositing a shot to the bottom right corner of goal, Walter's 10th of the season.

With just over three minutes left in the match, senior Alyssa Henderson's service from the corner flag deflected off a Stars defender toward the empty goal. Before crossing the goal line, Stone tapped in another insurance goal for a round 3-0 lead. Stone's tally was her eighth goal of the season.

Seven different Golden Eagles attempted shots on the afternoon, led by Winter's five. Bosma also attempted four, but none found the frame. Lambert and Walter each fired three shots in the win.

Harvey absorbed the loss in goal for OCU, stopping three of the six on goal the Golden Eagles sent her way.

John Brown was scheduled to return to action against Central Christian (Kan.) on Tuesday, Oct. 17. Results were not available at press time.

JBU is back in action at 5 p.m. Saturday against Mid-America Christian (Okla.).