Golden Eagles take care of SCU, Oklahoma City

The John Brown University volleyball team rolled along with a 3-0 sweep (25-21, 25-18, 25-16) of Southwestern Christian (Okla.) on Oct. 11 inside Bill George Arena.

The Golden Eagles (18-7, 11-3 Sooner Athletic) have now won eight consecutive contests and have earned wins in 24 of 30 sets played during the run.

Hitting 0.281 (48-9-139) on the night, JBU was carried on offense by the Sooner Athletic's leading terminator, senior Savanna Riney, with 14 kills on 37 swings (0.297), while a quartet of Golden Eagles contributed five kills apiece. Riney hit the double-digit termination mark for the fifth time in her last six matches.

John Brown held Southwestern Christian to 0.136 (36-18-132), the 14th opponent the Golden Eagles have held under 0.150 this season. In those 14 matches, JBU is 13-1.

Freshman Sara Welch pieced together her first-career double-double with 12 helpers and 10 digs. Senior Morgan Fincham also added 12 assists.

Junior Julie Milligan had a team-leading 17 digs in the back row and, with the effort, surpassed the 1,000 career digs benchmark.

"I know I say this a lot about our team, but I'm really proud of how our players performed tonight," head coach Ken Carver said. "Back-to-back matches during a heavy academic week leading into our fall break are always challenging due to our players' time and energy being pulled in multiple directions. Earning another conference win, adding to our current winning streak, while still focusing on doing well in the classroom is something these young ladies deserved to be commended for.

"While our first set was our most efficient, offensively, I liked the fact that with each successive set, our point spread grew, and we were able to clamp down defensively against SCU. Tonight wasn't going to be about our blocking – due to the fact that so much of SCU's offense ends up being out of system – it was about being disciplined in our back row and being ready for chaotic and abnormal shots and working to get those back into system."

John Brown jumped into the lead and never faltered through the first two sets, but the third set featured six ties and three lead changes. Once down by four points, the visiting Eagles battled back to take a 13-12 lead, but Riney added two kills and a block-assist to return the lead to John Brown. After a service error, and the lead trimmed to one, 16-15, the Golden Eagles finished the match on a 9-1 run to close out Southwestern Christian in sweeping fashion.

Dasia Ingram (12) and Tessa Ortiz (10) each finished with double-digit terminations, while Faith De Souza passed out 20 helpers in the loss. Treasure Mozon completed the evening with 24 scoops in the back row.

Up next, the Golden Eagles travel to No. 24 Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) and No. 17 Texas Wesleyan in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. John Brown will take on SAGU on Friday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. The match will air live on the SAGU Sports Network via YouTube from the Sheaffer Center.

John Brown 3, Oklahoma City 1

A balanced but efficient offensive effort paced the Golden Eagles as the John Brown University volleyball team won its seventh-straight match after taking care of Oklahoma City in four sets (25-19, 25-19, 16-25, 25-18) on Tuesday (Oct. 10) night inside Bill George Arena, evening the season series with the Stars.

With the win, John Brown (17-7, 10-3 Sooner Athletic) remained a game ahead of Mid-America Chrisitan (Okla.) and widened its lead to two over the Stars (9-9, 8-5) for third place in the Sooner Athletic standings with seven matches remaining in the regular season.

"Coming off homecoming weekend and only having one day to prepare for OCU was a challenge, but one that our players rose to meet the occasion," head coach Ken Carver said. "Tonight's win against City was important as the result of this match most likely will have direct impact on the seeding for the conference tournament.

"Despite dropping a set in the match, I feel as if our team is starting to find another level of confidence and play. We got out to good starts in both the first and second sets, and the same happened in the fourth, but OCU – utilizing some momentum they gained in winning the third set – was able to close the gap. However, our players showed great poise and didn't allow OCU to score the remainder of the match, finishing a great win against a perennial SAC title contender and multiple-time conference champion."

For the fourth time in the last five matches, the Golden Eagle offense produced at least 50 kills, and finished the night at a 0.214 efficiency (51-18-154). Senior Delaney Barnes turned in a season-high 11 terminations on 27 swings (0.333), while junior Taylor Golmen added 10 kills, three digs and a pair of blocks. Senior Savanna Riney nearly did it all, contributing nine kills, two assists, and a pair of solo blocks.

Sophomore Maddie Nolan (8-2-21) and junior Erin Mullins (6-1-18) posted efficient nights, both finishing over 0.250, while sophomore Emma-Kate Schaefer hit .400 with six kills. Mullins also led all player with four blocks.

In the back row, junior Julie Milligan eclipsed 25 digs for the fourth time in her last five outings, while Senior Morgan Fincham led the trio of JBU setters with her second double-double performance in the last three matches, notching 17 helpers and 10 scoops.

The match featured 16 ties and six lead changes, but both teams managed to establish early leads and finish the sets won. Tied at nine in the first set, John Brown used a 10-4 run to open a 19-13 lead, while the second set featured four attackers recording a kill and consecutive blocks as the hosts turned a 6-5 deficit into an 11-6 lead that later ballooned to 20-12.

With Carver digging deeper into the bench for the third set, City crossed 0.200 for the first time on the night, hitting 0.275 (13-2-40) and took advantage of a 10-4 early lead.

Although the Golden Eagles enjoyed an early four-point lead in the fourth, the Stars used a quick 6-3 run to tie the fourth at 18 apiece. A kill and solo block from Riney jump-started a match-clinching 7-0 run to close out the evening.

Ruby Kelley and Rylee Steward each smacked 12 kills in the loss for the Stars. Natalie Adams passed out 26 assists, while Kaitlyn Dunlap paced three defenders in double-digit digs with 20 scoops.