NHTSA and law enforcement remind drivers: U Drive. U Text. U Pay.

The Siloam Springs Police Department is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the national U Drive. U Text. U Pay. high-visibility enforcement effort. From Oct. 16-23, law enforcement officers will work together to enforce texting and distracted driving laws.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 32,657 people died in distraction-related crashes over the 10-year period from 2012 to 2021. A distraction-related crash is any traffic crash in which a driver was identified as distracted at the time of the crash.

Research shows that Millennials and Generation Z are the most distracted drivers, often using their cell phones to talk, text and scroll through social media while behind the wheel. In 2021, those 15 to 34 years old were 61% of drivers distracted by cell phones in fatal crashes.

"Distracted driving is a leading cause of vehicle crashes on our nation's roads, and most of this distraction is attributed to texting while driving," said Captain Derek Spicer. "People know texting and driving is dangerous and often illegal, but they do it anyway, and it puts others at risk. Beginning Oct. 16, drivers will see increased law enforcement efforts, as officers will be stopping and ticketing those caught texting and driving," he said.

The Siloam Springs Police Department and NHTSA urge drivers to put their phones away when behind the wheel. Drivers are encouraged to follow these suggestions to ensure a safe driving experience:

If you are expecting a text message or need to send one, pull over and park your vehicle in a safe location. Only after you are off the roadway and stopped is it safe to text.

Ask your passenger to be a "designated texter." Allow the passenger access to your phone for responding to calls or messages.

Do not engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving.

Cell phone use is habit-forming. Struggling to not text and drive? Activate your phone's "Do Not Disturb" feature, or put your phone in the trunk, glove box, or back seat of your vehicle until you arrive at your destination.

Texting while driving is dangerous and illegal. If you see someone texting while driving, speak up. If friends text while driving, tell them to stop. Listen to your passengers: If they catch you texting while driving and tell you to put your phone away, put it down.

Help break the dangerous habit of distracted driving. Remember: U Drive. U Text. U Pay. For more information, visit www.nhtsa.gov/campaign/distracted-driving.